There are more than 900 members of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors. Most are busy helping people to buy and sell houses in the greater county area. But virtually every agent has a past life.
Before real estate, they worked as ski instructors, actors, bartenders, pedicab operators, broadcast journalists, photographers, Mexican crafts importers, psychologists, commodities buyers, rowing competitors, filmmakers and resort directors — to name just a few.
Several took a few minutes to discuss exactly what they did before getting into real estate:
Ivona Borisenko, with Santa Fe Properties, is a native of Białystok, Poland.
“Before real estate I was a yoga teacher; I had a yoga studio in New York for five years,” she said. “I worked for the BBC; I was a production coordinator and I worked on a well-known show called What Not to Wear.
“When I came to Santa Fe, I worked for the [state] Tourism Department. I was at the visitor center on the Plaza. So I know the city pretty well. I found out about the history of Santa Fe and about the areas.”
Sue Garfitt and Fred Raznick, with Santa Fe Properties, have partnered in real estate since the late 1970s and have specialized in Eldorado, which began with an emphasis on passive-solar homes.
“We were marketing Eldorado before it was even popular or known,” Sue Garfitt said. “You couldn’t get people to go out there because it was too far away.”
Garfitt is from the north of England, near the Scottish border.
“I was a teacher in England and then I taught a year here in Denver. Then they decided that my credentials weren’t good enough — the European education wasn’t sufficient — and I’d have to go do it again and I couldn’t afford it.”
Raznick grew up in Michigan, where he was a lawyer, serving as a prosecutor in Macomb County.
“I did criminal and domestic relations,” he recalled. “It was nothing about real estate, but I did learn about people.
“I promised my mother I would not give up my law license, so when I came out here I took the bar and passed it. We were looking for a house and I got involved in [solar-home builder] Rational Alternatives and real estate.”
Sabine Andraud, with Coldwell Banker Trails West Realty, was born in Paris and grew up in California.
“I’ve worked in real estate for 17 years. Before that I did day care out of my home for five years, so I could stay home with my daughter,” she recalled. “Before that I managed a jewelry store downtown, Santa Fe Goldworks, but then I got pregnant and that was it.”
James Delgado of Coldwell Banker Trails West Realty is a Santa Fe native who has been in the real estate business for
17 years.
“I worked at La Fonda while I was still in high school in a co-op program. I was a bellman, carrying luggage. I got to meet all the stars; it was so much fun. After 10 years there, I moved to the Eldorado Hotel. I was the bell captain there. I was on the management team with Randy Randall [who now is the city’s tourism director].
“What I learned in the hospitality industry definitely prepared me for working in real estate,” Delgado said. “There was this infomercial in the early 2000s. It was Carleton Sheets and it was, ‘Buy homes, no money down.’ It was compelling and my wife and I bought the program and we ended up purchasing five homes for investment.”
Andy Ault, with Keller Williams Santa Fe, was born and raised in Long Island, N.Y. He has worked in real estate for 15 years.
“Prior to that I was engaged in a long career of institutional selling in the fixed-income investment banking world,” he said. “That means you are selling bonds of all variety and structure to institutional accounts and buyers, from pension funds to private money managers.
“That was in New York City. My family moved out here in 1970 and I moved here full-time in 2005 and I changed to real estate. I was ready for a fresh start. It was clear that it was the biggest economic engine in Santa Fe and you were free to write your ticket. You didn’t have to sit at someone else’s desk and earn a meager wage.”
Leslie Giorgetti of Keller Williams is one of the owners of Palo Santo Designs; her husband, Mark Giorgetti, is the builder. She has worked in real estate for seven years. Before that, she ran a jewelry business.
“I got into it thinking I’d help with land sales and maybe selling some houses for Mark, and it just took over,” she said. “I like the complexity of real estate, how it has intersections with planning, zoning, title work and homes, and I also like commercial real estate and development. Real estate is a major wealth-building tool for people.”
Drew Lamprich, with Sotheby’s International Realty, is a relative newcomer to real estate. He worked as a store manager for Lowe’s in Austin, Texas, and worked in national sales for a health-supplement company.
“I got my real-estate license in 2016,” he said. “It’s been an awesome experience with my business partner, Penelope Vasquez, with her 20-plus years in this industry. ... We all get to different points in our lives with different levels, so you find clients for life that way, by helping them at whatever point they’re at. The repeat client business and referrals from clients is paramount. That will never change.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.