As we all spend more time at home, we’ve become the recipients of shared posts and emails on just about every subject imaginable. For gardeners, the array of webinars, photos and posts online is often surprising. An article I recently read offered 10 suggestions for ways to get outside and keep one’s spirits up during coronavirus quarantine. One was “Visit a garden.”
I think it’s fair to assume that does not mean wandering around the block looking over fences. More likely, the author had in mind the type of garden that charges admission and has a gift shop. While our very own Santa Fe Botanical Garden recently reopened, traveling to see extensive acreage of historic or thematically designed gardens elsewhere is complicated during the coronavirus pandemic. Enter the virtual garden tour.
I was charmed to discover two beautiful online tours at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. From my desk in Santa Fe, I was able to wander through the Cherry Esplanade for 20 restful minutes. The Japanese Hill and Pond Garden is also beautifully filmed. Go to www.bbg.org/collections/cherries to see these tours, and you will enjoy an uplifting break in your day.
Another dazzling garden is the Keukenhof, near Amsterdam. For the first time in 71 years, the annual extravaganza of blooming tulips and other bulbs in the garden this year was closed to visitors. Dutch photographer Albert Dros gained access in April to create a photo essay of the garden devoid of people, with spectacular results. You can see his photos on his website, albertdros.com.
The National Garden Scheme in the U.K. (www.ngs.org.uk) will satisfy any gardener envious of the British garden style. While this style is not very appropriate for our local environment, the designs and narratives on their nearly 200 virtual garden tours provide a soothing moment to take in the talent of such renowned gardeners as Alan Titchmarsh and John Massey. These films are brief but well done and delightful.
The simplest way to take a garden tour from home is to go to YouTube and search for virtual garden tours. Monet’s Giverny in France; the Boboli Gardens of Italy; and the Butchart Gardens in Victoria, British Columbia, are all at your fingertips. The Liceu Opera House in Barcelona, Spain, recently “hosted” a short but wonderful concert for 2,292 plants that were later donated. Search for “Concierto para el bioceno” to see this remarkable event.
There is some horticultural amusement to be found on the web as well. The nonprofit website Good Gardening Videos (goodgardeningvideos.org) has more than a thousand videos that have been vetted for accuracy by volunteers. Topics include edibles, home gardens, gardens to visit and a category called “cool stuff,” where you can see how to bend a tree into the shape of a chair. Teenagers cooped up at home might enjoy a tour of the bizarre side of the plant world, presented by Longwood Gardens fellow Barbara Wheeler; visit youtu.be/KpmsnUJCe7A.
When we get weary of sitting in front of a computer, it’s time to head outside. Examine the plants and trees in your neighborhood. Play a game and see how many you can name. Or take a guide to wildflowers, native plants or trees along with you and learn some new names. I particularly like Wildflowers of the Mountain West (Utah State University Press, 2012) because the illustrations are grouped by color.
While a virtual visit to a spectacular garden can be soothing and entertaining, being out in the open air among all the gifts of nature nurtures our well-being and is one of the best experiences we can have right now.
