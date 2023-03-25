The Feb. 11 column on a “right to cure” law in New Mexico was prescient. Senate Bill 50, formally named the “Right to Repair Law,” now awaits the governor’s signature.
Sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, it cleared the Senate 31-0 but experienced a mild hiccup in the House Judiciary Committee when two former board members of the Santa Fe Green Chamber of Commerce hashed out details in the language.
The law’s intent, patterned on similar legislation in surrounding populous states, may keep disputes over alleged construction defects from becoming lawsuits, which currently are often settled between insurance companies — resulting in higher general liability insurance premiums for contractors and their subcontractors.
Plaintiffs’ attorneys, meaning those who sue builders on behalf of single homeowners or in mass actions, successfully lobbied against past attempts, and had initial heartburn this year, too. But in the end, they took a neutral position.
The stature of Wirth’s sponsorship this year undoubtedly played a significant role in their acquiescence.
After February’s column, a few respondents said if builders did it right the first time, laws granting a right to repair were unnecessary. True, and a review of New Mexico builders hit by lawsuits the new law addresses reveals no Santa Fe builders or neighborhoods on the list.
Typical targets are larger production outfits building entire neighborhoods where the builder also is the developer and owns homes until certificates of occupancy are achieved and closings occurs. Mass lawsuits come after expiration of one- or two-year warranties, but before a 10-year “statute of repose” kicks in, after which no lawsuits can be filed.
Most defects are alleged and unproven, but once lawsuits are filed they automatically trigger negotiations between attorneys from contractors’ general liability insurance carrier and plaintiffs attorneys. Settlements are the rule; cases almost never go to court. Insurance companies never lose, even when they pay, because they simply raise premiums on hapless contractors or spread them to others covered by similar policies.
Senate Bill 50 was a true bipartisan bill, so it was surprising to see two progressive Democrats from the Santa Fe area going toe to toe before the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Andrea Romero, recruited by former New Mexico Home Builders Association board president Brandon Snoy, a Santa Fe builder, carried the legislation on behalf of Wirth in its travels through the House.
Romero coolly and calmly fended off a flurry of pointed questions from Rep. Matthew McQueen of Galisteo, another former board member of the Green Chamber.
McQueen, an attorney with experience representing both sides of construction defect cases, said from the outset he favored the legislation but felt compelled to clear up areas he thought were subject to contention.
With time running out, Romero and McQueen, amending language on the fly, made it better.
McQueen’s fellow committee members seemed content to let the two language experts work it out and then voted a “do pass,” which it did.
A recent My View piece in The New Mexican by Santa Fe Green Chamber executive director Glenn Schiffbauer bravely staked out the organization’s position on a massive, and sure to be controversial, solar capture and storage project south of town near Rancho Viejo.
It reminds us of the difficulty of threading the needle between progressive instincts and complex realities of the business-driven world we inhabit. McQueen and Romero, along with Sen. Carrie Hamblin, D-Las Cruces and former executive director of the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce, show it can be done. Their growing leadership in the Legislature does not go unnoticed.