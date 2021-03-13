Putting a shovel in the ground in Santa Fe can be an adventure in history, especially if the guys who do it count their generations of local earth-touching in the hundreds.
Such was the case a few years back when we uncovered the bones of a man curled in a fetal position with a large flat shell and scattered delicate shells around the bones of his neck.
Transitioning from struggling remodeling contractor to a homebuilder is a young contractor’s dream.
Remodelers have small crews of workers who do everything from foundation to finish. They’re quick-thinking problem-solvers who know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. The camaraderie is tight, families grow close and beers are shared around the bed of a pickup at the end of the day. Bonding and mentoring flourish on those jobsites, and it’s a heck of a lot of fun.
Thirty years ago, that crew jelling around me was from Santo Domingo Pueblo — Kewa men.
It took four or five years to realize having a crew teaching themselves to do virtually everything that wasn’t plumbing or electrical was one way to build, but it wasn’t the profitable way. But it was fun while it lasted, and we learned a lot.
When we found the buried man, we had already completed three homes at The Commons on West Alameda Street. The guys joked that we built Pueblo-style — everybody knew what to do, everybody did everything, and the leader had on a tool belt and steel-toed boots with the steel showing though.
By house No. 4, we figured it was a lot easier to call in a backhoe than spend a week flinging dirt out of foundation trenches, although nobody ever did that better than the Kewa men.
The backhoe we found belonged to Solomon Sena, the scarecrow-skinny wizard of levers and pedals with hydraulic fluid in his veins who could do miracles with the teeth of his buckets. We once saw him sense a telephone line with the tug of his machine and stop before breaking it. That was wondrous enough, but then he scraped and pulled dirt from around it, so it was left intact and traversing the middle of the trench.
On this particular day, we heard the machine turn off down in the lower corner of the new home’s perimeter. Solomon called us over from his cab and pointed down to the trench in front of him. He had exposed the still-covered skeleton from heel to skull, curled in a loose-jointed fetal position. I jumped in and brushed dirt away from the shells around the neck and called over Roland and Thomas, the senior guys on the crew from Santo Domingo, now Kewa Pueblo.
The look on their faces was horrified, something I’d never seen before. The shell necklace said it all. Similar ones still bounce on the bared chests of men dancing on the plaza of Kewa. All of them had their own, buried in trunks in their adobe homes on the pueblo.
The homeowner stopped our construction and called in state archaeologists. They asked if we needed to dig the trench any deeper. We had planned on a couple more inches, but it wasn’t a bearing wall, so we decided on the spot the concrete could be a little thinner there. “Then bury him.” Which we did, with 2,500 PSI concrete.
I wound up building that corner of the house alone: the footings, the stem walls, the slab, the framing, the insulation, the drywall, the stucco and the painting. I was the boss and could have insisted on help, but I had already committed myself to building Pueblo-style.
