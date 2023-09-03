La Secoya: A glimpse into the future of Santa Fe “home” living

It’s a typical Wednesday here at La Secoya, and today, most of the residents are sport-ing fairy hair—gossamer-thin strands of iridescent pink and lavender tinsel woven into their locks. Even most of the staff here have streaks of it peeking through here and there. (In truth, most of the female residents here in this pre-assisted living facility are sporting the fairy hair; on the other hand, most of their male counterparts, at their age, lack the thick tresses of the women—or maybe just aren’t as daring.)

Officially known as La Secoya de El Castillo, Secoya is the sister community of El Castillo, the assisted (not pre-assisted) Life Plan Community for men and women 65 and older located across the Plaza on East Alameda. Secoya, also for those 65 and older, has 68 independent living units—all of which were sold even before its official opening in April of 2022. El Castillo, which opened in 1971, has 115 independent living units, 21 nursing beds, 26 assisted living beds and 11 memory care beds. El Castillo and La Secoya are one community on two campuses, but with the same philosophy. And the same dedication to quality service and care.

SecoyaTree

The famed sequoia tree, namesake for La Secoya.

It didn’t spring up, though, without some effort. Formerly one of those many plots of land in and around Santa Fe that seem to sit forever vacant, unused, disused or just plain ignored (think: the Railyard, which took nearly 30 years to become what it is today, or the St. Catherine’s Industrial Indian School for Boys, practically right down the road from Secoya, which has been gathering dust now since its closing in 1998, and which the City now owns and has done nothing with), it took some vision to see its potential. That vision began in 2017, when former El Castillo CEO Al Jahner bought the 2.52-acre lot from the Presbyterian Church and, five years and $45 million later, finally saw his 15-yearlong dream come to fruition.

SecoyaCourtyard

One of the inner courtyards of La Secoya.

La Secoya: A glimpse into the future of Santa Fe “home” living

