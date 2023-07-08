Santa Fe builders have never seen a wall system they weren’t willing to try. Many, like straw bales, tires or compressed bundles of plastic, are silly but hold up roofs with no catastrophic failures.

Santa Fe plumbers have never seen a tube they haven’t tried. Unfortunately for them, and Santa Fe homeowners, some have failed catastrophically. The poster child for tubular failure is a product called Kitec, manufactured by a company called IPEX, which shouldn’t be confused with the generic name for piping products that have not failed. More on PEX later.

Kitec’s failure came quickly on the heels of the failure of Entran II, which followed the failure of polybutylene piping. All three are found in Santa Fe homes, and all faced class-action lawsuits, ending their production.

Contact Kim Shanahan at

kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

