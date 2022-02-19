Massachusetts is credited with introducing “stretch” energy codes in 2009, the same year Santa Fe adopted mandatory green building codes. New Mexico never created “stretch” codes municipalities could opt to adopt — Santa Fe just did it.
Santa Fe’s codes differ from most stretch codes, which have since proliferated in states in the East, because ours aren’t simply based on newer versions of model energy codes a state has already adopted. Massachusetts, for instance, has a statewide code based off 2018, but its optional stretch code is the 2021 version.
That’s good, but it’s limiting. Santa Fe’s is better.
Why is ours better? Because it is purely performance-based and not prescriptive. Why is that better? Because it does not tell builders exactly what they must do to achieve compliance.
In Santa Fe, builders just need to reach a scoring target verified by independent third-party plan-checkers and inspectors. Builders are on their own for how to get there. Our target scores are based on residential protocols called the Home Energy Rating System, colloquially known as HERS ratings. We instituted them in 2007 when former City Councilor Chris Calvert shepherded a mandatory HERS rating for all new homes.
At first, there was no requirement to hit a particular number — just get a rating. Then in 2009, we said the magic number was a 70, which was 30 percent better than the 2006 building code we were building to at the time. Now, 13 years later, builders need a 60, which is only 10 percent better than statewide mandates based on 2018 codes.
It’s time to go lower, much lower.
Santa Fe also invented a similar scoring tool for water called the Water Efficiency Rating Score. It is also a lower-is-better scoring tool by which homes built to 2006 codes would get a 100 (same base date as energy) and zero is a home using net-zero water. Seventy is Santa Fe’s current code target for water. It is also a freedom-to-choose method of compliance.
The genius of our HERS and WERS codes is they allow policymakers the ability to improve efficiency of our homes without understanding a darn thing about them. They just mandate lower compliance scores and builders figure it out.
While that may seem politically fraught when we are encouraging more housing to offset an ever-increasing housing price bubble, the city could certainly “stretch” our codes and lower target numbers for properties it owns or exercises a modicum of control.
The midtown campus, northwest quadrant, Tierra Contenta, Las Soleras — all could be subject to quid pro quo agreements in which the city helps with money or zoning if developers agree to stretch the code for greater efficiency in energy and water.
Independent energy and water raters advise builders seeking lower scores. If water scores were set in the 40s, for instance, it’s inevitable builders would employ active water harvesting and reuse. Energy scores in the 30s would drive builders to renewable energy and high-efficiency space and water heating after maximizing building-envelope efficiency.
Federal law prohibits jurisdictions from mandating higher-efficiency mechanical equipment than national minimum standards. HERS ratings get around that by not telling anybody what to do to reach the target. But set the scores low enough, and they’ll be driven to maximum efficiency products and practices. It’s as true for energy as it is for water.
The city should first test the principle with properties it controls and for those who seek its favors. If lower scores don’t chill production in those locales, then demand it everywhere at some later date.
