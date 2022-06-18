If all goes well, this column will publish on the first day of our permanent move to Ojochal, Costa Rica.
The fourth Building Santa Fe column — this one is number 168 — was written from a vacation rental in the same village in March 2019. That one noted uncanny similarities of Santa Fe’s “expat” experience for those moving to Santa Fe from other U.S. locations and the Costa Rican expat experience for us.
The column ended with the personal speculation that retirement in Ojochal could be in the offing by 2026. The timeline has moved up.
Columns 141 and 142 were written in December when we finally visited the home we purchased online in September 2020. (We were determined to close on the house as a hedge against the November election.) That three-week visit sealed the deal for us. Relocation plans began in earnest.
Those last Costa Rica columns elicited unexpected reader responses. Like how did you do it and how can we do it? Many thought we had already done it and were surprised to see us still around town. Many also assumed this column would end with a move. Many also believed it should end with a move.
But hopefully it won’t.
The lessons of virtual participation learned over two years of COVID-connectivity have proven an observer of Santa Fe building and development doesn’t need to be in the 505 area code to keep up on what’s going on.
My smartphone still works in Costa Rica’s 506 area code and my ancient, early adopter AOL email address finds me in seconds. We’ll get high-speed internet up and running in a couple weeks, so the column will continue as long as New Mexican editors and readers find content relevant and interesting.
A number of boards, committees and groups have committed themselves to perpetual virtuality, or the flexibility of the option, including many I follow. Habitat for Humanity, Tierra Contenta, Santa Fe County’s affordable housing advisory group, the Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition and homebuilder associations in Santa Fe, New Mexico and national levels.
Columnists are not always journalists, and I don’t say I am one. But I do try to get facts straight and interpret them through the filter of my own experience. Sometimes it seems every column spawns a new anti-fan, sometimes more than one, but they come from all directions and apparently continue to be readers.
There are regular online commentators who contend the column is a tool working at the behest of developers and their ruthless determination to milk every dollar of profit at the expense of Santa Fe’s charm.
It’s true I have been immersed in residential development since serving as the construction superintendent on one of the first affordable subdivisions in Tierra Contenta, 25 years ago. We pushed the edge of sustainability for the times and set a standard of quality that helped improve the market in Santa Fe.
Others see the sustainability flag-waving and assume I’m a tree-hugging eco-leftist, which may be somewhat true compared to developers and builders as a whole, especially among peers at the national level. But I’m certainly not alone here in Santa Fe.
The past three years writing this column has resurrected a voice I packed away after leaving a Big Ten university as a student opinion editor 43 years ago. It’s a voice I hope will continue in a venue any real journalist would be proud to be a part of. I know I am.
If you agree, or even if you don’t, let one of the fine editors at The New Mexican know.