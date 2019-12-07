It's a wrap

From the very beginning, our goal was to provoke, provide insight, offer the benefit of our expertise and experience, and encourage you to embrace the power of design to live your own story. We have covered a wide range of topics that help you do this: risk-taking; sourcing and buying online (and the dangers and occasional joys of impulse purchases); the benefits of embracing trends (and not!); the glories of slow design; the creation of sanctuary and refuge in your space; and staying true to your personal storyline. And we’ve demonstrated throughout that seeking and finding just the right professional interior designer to provide guidance for your project can make the difference between getting it just right and something quite less.
So, where are we now at the end of 2019? Amazon and Wayfair and the like have made their way deeply into a majority of households, not always with the best results. It is all too easy to click “Check out” on a whim and then experience remorse when you realize the thing you bought isn’t the thing you truly wanted or needed. In contrast, we’ve found that focusing on the local, the handcrafted and the established reputation of select sources creates greater long-term happiness.
While the looseness of the “anything goes,” “create your personal style” mix is in some cases a necessary and refreshing counterpoint to the more prescribed formulaic interiors of the past, there is still much to be gained from an intentional approach that’s supported by a professional interior designer who can help direct a space that does not feel directed and yet meets your requirements for function, physical needs, emotional well-being and longevity.
The ethos of buying only what we need seems to be taking hold everywhere, a value we embrace and support. The more buyer’s or user’s remorse, the more product that might be relegated to the landfill. We’ve always encouraged focus on the fundamental and enriching, the deeply personal and, yes, often intentionally provocative.
As a practice, we increasingly employ 3D renderings to help convey the most realistic sense of what a proposed finished space will look like. We see that the value of deeper, quicker realization of the implications of design decisions is key to saving time and money in making big decisions.
One area in the design market sector where we are seeing marked progress is in the advancement of fabric technology and performance characteristics that stand up to stains, use and sun. The line between contract, outdoor textiles and residential textiles is rapidly blurring. Treated and technical fabrics (for example, Crypton and Alta) continue to earn notice for not only withstanding the average pet incident or entertaining aftermath, but for their aesthetic appeal.
Where there once was a distinct difference between technical fabrics and their natural counterparts, those differences are going away, and the inherent peace of mind these choices offer is doing much to drive their adoption by designers and savvy consumers.
With all that is changing in the world of design, and all that for very good reason is or is becoming classic, we’re excited about the future. Thank you for sharing some of our thinking and work over the years as we’ve endeavored to demonstrate the practical and aesthetic significance of being true to what makes your heart sing, to what brings meaning, ease and comfort to your daily life, and to always finding the most beautiful way tell your unique story.
Heather Van Luchene, ASID, and Steffany Hollingsworth, ASID, are partners in HVL Interiors LLC, an interiordesign firm offering professional residential and hospitality design services. Both are New Mexico-licensed interior designers. They can be reached at 505-983-3601 or info@hvlinteriors.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.