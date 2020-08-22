Last week’s column attempted to clear up differences between mobile homes, which are prohibited to be set in Santa Fe, and manufactured homes, which cannot be denied per state law. It’s a distinction without a difference, except in age.
Everything built before 1976 is the only thing that call be called a mobile home, everything after 1976 is called a manufactured home. From there, it gets even more complicated.
It is understood anything built in a factory is manufactured, but that covers a lot of ground. For instance, if you Google “modular homes,” what mostly comes up are homes built on steel frames with axles and a trailer hitch on the front.
Some definitions of modular say if a couple of those boxes are put on permanent foundations, and therefore mortgageable through conventional financing, they are modular. And they are — two modules are put together side by side.
On the other hand, an emerging class of modular homes is coming on strong and completely different. Sometimes referred to as component modular, they are craned into place and can be multistory and cantilevered, meaning the one above can stick out over the one below.
Modules built on steel frames and pulled into place cannot be stacked and cantilevered.
Component construction also has a variety of meanings. Ever noticed the piles of framed walls stacked next to the highway on the south side of town? Those components get put together on slabs, saving a fair amount of framing time.
But components don’t stop there. Structural insulated panel systems, or SIPS, have been around for decades. They are exterior wall sections made by sandwiching sheets of wood sheathing over foam insulation. They’re made in factories, often with windows and doors cut into the walls and plumbing and electrical runs buried in the foam.
Component modular is becoming a term of art for something completely different. The new definition refers to boxes engineered with a great deal of structural integrity, and often with many individual boxes put together to form a single residence.
With manufactured homes that roll in as two halves, assembly is pretty straightforward, and a joining wall inevitably runs down the middle. A component modular of similar size could have as many as eight different sections craned into place. They come down the highway on flatbed trucks and then a crane picks them up and joins them together.
Because they are typically built with solid engineered lumber for floor and ceiling joists, they have a great deal of strength. In Santa Fe, for instance, we calculate our roof framing to carry 40 pounds per square foot, a calculation based on assumed peak snow loads. Engineered boxes can load over 200 pounds per square foot.
Because of their inherent cubicle strength, they can stack and cantilever over a third of their length. That offers a lot of design possibilities. But they, like all manufactured homes coming down the highway from a factory, are restricted by the dimensions of the invisible interstate tunnel.
Like other manufactured homes, they need to be “set and stitched,” meaning finishing details must be done on-site. But they can come 95 percent complete with faucets in sinks in countertops on cabinets and cover plates on outlets and switches.
Component modular companies are generally in two classes. One designs and builds “one-off” custom homes, often for wild and remote places for people who can afford them. They’re not cheap but are sometimes the only logical solution.
The other class spits out repetitive units for multistory, multifamily apartments, hotels and offices. Converting those factories to plans and models for single-family detached homes at a subdivision scale and cost efficiency is the next frontier. They’re coming. Is Santa Fe ready for those?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.