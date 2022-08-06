I sat down with HOME's Artful Living by Design columnist and ASID interior designer Lisa Samuel to talk about the process of creating new spaces these days.
One of Santa Fe's busiest designers, Samuel still seems to always have time to talk about the work she loves: designing beautiful, functional environments that enhance life and well-being. A stroll around her studio-showroom on upper Cerrillos Road makes it clear that her approach to design is anything but predictable. Her showroom is dotted with an eclectic mix of fine furniture and objects in a wide range of styles, from urban sophisticated and stylishly elegant to casually chic and cosmopolitan-comfortable. African and French provincial themes are also evident. Samuel draws inspiration from a broad swath of aesthetic realms as she curates for and with her clients. She is dedicated to creating rooms that reflect a client's personal style, lifestyle and vision.
"Even the most beautifully appointed room is truly empty unless it is personally meaningful and enhances [a client’s] daily life." — Lisa Samuel
After the first 30 minutes of speaking with Samuel, it was clear that she is also dedicated to listening. Carefully. Being focused and thorough appears to be her nature, as I learned from her thoughtful and insightful replies to my questions. The ability and desire to truly hear and assimilate what someone is saying seems a valuable trait for working with and pleasing clients. Samuel has this desire and ability in spades.
How has the booming real estate marketing affected your business?
Santa Fe is a destination where people want to retire; it always has been. But when COVID came around, many people were really rethinking their lives in the big cities and wanted a more relaxed pace, even if they were still working. Working remotely became a big deal, [along with people’s desire] to do lots of outdoor activities. Santa Fe is a great place for that.
The real estate market got really, really hot, and we've had so many people relocate here as their primary residence, rather than their second or third home, like it typically was. [The focus] flipped. And, of course, when you choose a home as your primary residence, that changes what you might consider doing to the inside of it. For example, remodeling. Remodeling has been really, really robust. Along with remodeling comes the wish to furnish nicely, maybe more nicely than one would a second home. So, clients' choices are slightly different now.
One of most challenging by-products of the pandemic, from a business perspective, is that things are so much more difficult to get. The lead times on receiving furniture and home items have gone from 12 weeks to 12 months. [The delays] are causing me, as a businessowner, to rethink how we provide furniture and other items for our clients. Waiting a year or longer is not really palatable to many people.
Are you seeing more first-timers to Santa Fe? What are they looking for in design?
Definitely. We have clients relocating from Minnesota, California, and the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. My dream, my philosophy, my sensibility of what people bring with them is “Yes, let’s honor this in your new space”: they should always bring their style with them, whatever it is. How we fold that in with Santa Fe style really is the key.
I don’t want people to forget themselves in the design process just because they have come to a place that has such a sense of heritage [of its own]. I don’t want clients to forget where they came from. I encourage clients to stay true to their roots in some way. And for those who wish to explore a new sensibility or style, great! But if they want to bring part of the past with them, then absolutely, let’s embrace it — but let’s do that thoughtfully and carefull
What coffee-table books do you thumb through for a visual vacation from a busy day or week?
I love flipping through coffee-table books on Paris, and black-and-white photography of celebrity icons. Two of my favorite books are Your Home, Your Sanctuary, by design powerhouse Clodagh, and Brancusi by Radu Varia, about the work of Romanian sculptor, painter and photographer Constantin Brancusi. Art books on the classics, like Van Gogh, are wonderful to me. Photographs of The Animal Kingdom by Randall Ford and Textiles of the Islamic World by John Gillow are just pure magic! I just like to look. Eye candy. The books that I totally geek out on are The Eyes of the Skin: Architecture and the Senses by Juhani Pallasmaa and Beauty, Neuroscience & Architecture by Donald H. Ruggles, AIA. The content of these two books really lights up my soul.