Attention, all you Santa Fe Farmers’ Market fans and lovers of soft-contemporary architecture. Compact in footprint yet vaulted in design and feel, 611A Alarid Street is an excellent example of open-concept living at its most polished. Classic stucco exterior at the street level and minimalist-industrial style on its upper exterior, this home makes a sophisticated statement.
Located on the periphery of The Railyard, 611A Alarid puts many of downtown Santa Fe’s best things to do, see and eat within a walking distance of no more than three minutes. Exit through the private back gate onto Camino de la Familia and stroll to SITE Santa Fe, Railyard Arts District galleries, the boutiques of Guadalupe Street, and on Saturdays to the farmers market for freshly picked, locally grown produce and locally made products. Or walk two blocks south to La Choza for your weekly fix of stuffed sopapillas. City living never felt so easy. Hop on a bike and you’re at the Plaza in 7 minutes.
A sleek, two-bedroom condo in a five-unit complex that’s tucked half a block down Alarid from Paseo de Peralta, this two-story unit offers walk-to-anywhere urban living convenience and privacy, all in a thoughtfully managed compound. Designed in the signature modern style of Santa Fe architect Trey Jordan, the home combines European-like space efficiency, high ceilings (nearly 11') and open doorways in a hip sleekness that flows from room to room. And, yes, there is plenty of light.
From the living room up front, there's a view straight back to a large glass door, creating a bright, breezy, flow-through feel. Picture windows, as well as windows high up, let in sunshine and frame the blue sky. Natural hues from floor to ceiling induce a sense of tranquility. Shades of cream, nearly indistinguishable from each other, meld to create a calming, monochromatic palette.
The incorporation of hidden shelving and storage spaces into this 1,500-square- foot two-story home is simply brilliant. A spacious living room, complete with a two-sided wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling built-in shelves, is the centerpiece of the downstairs. This level also includes a dining area large enough to seat eight.
Two steps up is a gourmet galley kitchen with a stove backsplash that’s crisply accented with oversized horizontal, glazed white subway tiles. A 10-foot stainless steel countertop, with sink inset, doubles as a bar top from the dining area side.
Adjacent to the kitchen is a gleaming powder room that opens through a second door to a full bathroom that serves the guest bedroom. A small foyer and work nook at the back of the house are discreet spaces that add a cozy feeling to the lower level.
Up a long, industrial-grade staircase is a generous lofted master bedroom with an entire wall of glass, a west-facing window and a door that leads to a wooden deck topped with a wooden ceiling. Enjoy peek-a-boo mountain views above the trees as you wind down for the night in this clean-lined condo that puts the heart of The City Different in easy reach. Walk more, drive less. Go where you will and do what you love, with ease.