No one in Santa Fe takes water for granted,
but imagine what it would mean to our
community if we didn’t have access to a
safe, reliable and resilient water system.
There are neighboring communities that
have lived, and are living, without water
because of fires and floods. Imagining a day
without water hits close to home.
A day without water is a public health
and safety crisis. It means no water to
shower or flush the toilet, and no water
to drink or cook with. There would be no
water to do laundry or dishes, or to help
firefighters, hospitals, schools and businesses
serve the community.
October 20 is the fifth annual Imagine
a Day Without Water, a nationwide day
of education and advocacy that highlights
the value of water. We have previously
highlighted the city’s fire department,
restaurants, craft breweries and Christus
St. Vincent Regional Medical Center with
powerful videos aimed at raising awareness
about the value of water and our public
health. This year, we are demonstrating
what a day without water would mean for
Santa Fe public schools. Our newest video
demonstrates the real and tangible repercussions
of a waterless day for the 12,000
students and the 1,800 employees at our
26 public schools.
WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HELP AT HOME
It’s the little things that make a difference in reducing water consumption. Here are steps you can take in order to help our ecosystem.
Often, much of the work that the city
and our partners do to save water is out
of sight and out of mind. However, their
efforts resulted in significant water savings.
The Water Conservation Office has been
partnering with the Santa Fe Public Schools
(SFPS) Sustainability Office for a decade
to support them in their journey with the
Organizational Sustainability through
Environmental Stewardship program. In
the process, they have installed low-flow
toilets and urinals, and replaced drinking
fountains with bottle fillers. In addition,
they have incorporated above- and belowground
cisterns to support landscaping,
replaced athletic field grass with synthetic
turf and installed smart irrigation systems.
The school district has installed Water-
Sense and Energy Smart-rated equipment
in all SFPS kitchens. They have installed
parking-lot rain gardens (gardens that
collect and absorb the rainwater runoff).
Moreover, SFPS tracks and fixes water leaks
using the City’s EyeonWater app.
The results are impressive: since 2010,
SFPS has decreased its water use by 51
percent, going from 55.3 million gallons per
year (213,000 gallons per day/15 gallons
per person) to 26.9 million gallons a year
(103,825 gallons per day/7 gallons per person).
The changes are significant! Saving
water has also reduced their water expenditures
by 49 percent. Concerted efforts,
such as those taken by the Santa Fe Public
School district, can make an enormous difference
in our quest to conserve water.
Please visit our website, savewatersantafe
.com, to learn about rebates, leak detection
and water conservation tips as we continue
to value our water for future generations
of schoolkids.
Christine Y. Chavez has a background in water rights administration and energy and water conservation program management in New Mexico. She is a graduate of New MexicoState University with a B.S. in environmental science and an M.S. in biology. Christine is the manager of the City of Santa Fe’s Water Conservation Office. She may be reached at 505-955-4219 or cychavez@santafenm.gov.