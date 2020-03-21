President Barack Obama’s former chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, famously said in response to the economic collapse of 2008: “You never let a serious crisis go to waste.” The statement was perceived as the ultimate in Machiavellian cynicism. But what is often forgotten is the rest of the quote: “And what I mean by that [is] it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” That’s a little better.
It made me think of my friend Peter Montoya, owner of Santa Fe Electric. Peter is an ace second-generation electrician and a troubleshooting master at solving head-scratching electrical issues. He’s also, as many service-oriented tradespeople in Santa Fe are, a one-person show.
That’s the way Peter likes it. He sets his own schedule, doesn’t have to worry about employees and can take off when hunting season rolls around — he’s his own boss. It also means when there’s no work, there’s no income. And since he can’t lay himself off, he’s not getting unemployment insurance or paid sick leave.
There are hundreds of businesses like Peter’s in Santa Fe. There are many hundreds more, especially in the construction trades, where the business owners have only a handful of employees — certainly far fewer than 50, which is the expected threshold that will exempt employers from providing paid sick leave. It’s virtually every trades-related business in Santa Fe.
If you happen to be one of the lucky few able to work from home and still get a paycheck, this could be a unique opportunity to finally get some of your home improvement projects completed.
It might seem counterintuitive to invite a stranger onto your property, and indeed many may be reluctant to come, but with proper precautions, it is probably safer than a daily trip to the supermarket to check on toilet paper supplies.
For families where nobody is typically home during working hours, meeting a tradesperson to do work on your home often is disruptive at best and impossible at worst. But now you’re home! Get ’er done!
Most tradespeople have masks, latex gloves and can stay 6 feet away from anyone in the house as they go about their work. And when they leave in the afternoon, you can wipe down the house.
If your projects are outdoors, even safer. Need that roof leak fixed? No problem. Time to restucco? Shut the doors and stay inside. Weeds starting to pop up? Call the landscapers. Maybe even call Peter and get those mysterious electrical problems fixed.
If you’re at home because you’ve been laid off and can’t afford hiring people to do work, then now’s the time to YouTube some DIY tips. The big-box stores are still open, and the aisles are pretty empty, so spruce up and spring clean.
Has it been years since you’ve parked in your garage? Get off the couch and clean it out. You’ll feel better if you’re accomplishing something productive and overdue. You might even think about holding a garage sale after things calm down a bit. You’re likely to need the extra cash, and there are likely to be many who need a bargain.
If you’re not up for a garage sale but need to jettison unneeded stuff, give the folks at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore a call and have them pick up still-viable furnishings, building supplies and tchotchkes.
Regardless of your opinion of Emanuel, there is sensibility in his words. Use common sense, take precautions and when this passes, your home will be in better shape than before.
