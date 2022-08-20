Sixteen years ago, newly elected Santa Fe Mayor David Coss formed the ambitiously named Blue Ribbon Task Force to End Homelessness in Five Years. Much was accomplished, but obviously not everything.
Chaired by current County Commissioner Hank Hughes, the executive director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, it was coordinated by Kathy McCormick, then the head of the city’s Affordable Housing Office.
McCormick knew from my three years on the city’s Planning Commission that I was an outspoken affordable housing advocate and could make a good (and sole) representative from the homebuilding industry on the 40-plus member task force. Coss approved my appointment, perhaps mollifying my disappointment after not reappointing me to the Planning Commission after his election.
The group had broad citizen representation by all key stakeholders in the homelessness space, including a few articulate and passionate members who were, or had been, homeless.
The most significant outcome, aside from putting everyone together in a single room with a single purpose, was establishment of an emergency winter shelter known as Pete’s Place in the former exotic pet store called Pete’s Pets.
Redesigned by volunteer architect Vahid Mojarrab and with a building permit pulled under my contractor’s license, remodeling was largely done and financed by Interfaith Shelter Group, whose members still volunteer in the commercial kitchen and serve residents.
The task force was not naive nor ignorant of other communities’ successes — such as conservative Salt Lake City, which virtually eliminated homelessness through concepts like Housing First. It’s an idea that says rehabilitation, sobriety and mental health services come after first housing people.
Pete’s Place also planned satellite offices for providers of support for veterans and youths, and for free legal and medical services. As noble as the intent, it was never enough. Some even worried our generous hearts could become a beacon of hope and attract homeless people from who knows where.
An eye-opener for me was learning many didn’t want to be in a communal shelter with dozens of bunk beds, no privacy and nanny rules. The dignity of one’s own tent was better than suffering the anxieties of others.
I naively suggested fashioning independent dwelling units from 8-foot by 20-foot roll-off shipping containers and placing them in locations with communal bathrooms, showers and weekly garbage pickup, like state parks. This was well before the tiny house movement became popular. Provider professionals scoffed at my glib but sincere suggestion.
Thinking has changed, and now many believe tiny houses could be the answer. I don’t agree. They’re too expensive to build, too fragile to maintain and too easily pulled away in the dark of night. Converted shipping containers are not very energy efficient, but neither are tents.
With a small solar array powering a mini-split for heating and cooling and a little extra juice for lights, an electric hot plate and minifridge, it’d be fine shelter and virtually indestructible. Also easily moved when necessary.
Still, where to put such encampments? Not the midtown campus and not public parks, that’s for sure. Some wags suggested Upper Canyon Road near Mayor Alan Webber’s house. Maybe, or maybe on city land in the hills of the northwest quadrant off N.M. 599. Maybe out by Santa Fe Community College. Maybe several small, scattered camps where demographics of disparate populations sort themselves out.
Wherever it might be done, public transportation and parking are a must — many people without housing have jobs not paying enough for Santa Fe rents. Outside-the-box solutions may come from an 8-by-20 box, which would have more dignity and security than a tent under an overpass in an arroyo.
Kim Shanahan has been a
Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.