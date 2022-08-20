Sixteen years ago, newly elected Santa Fe Mayor David Coss formed the ambitiously named Blue Ribbon Task Force to End Homelessness in Five Years. Much was accomplished, but obviously not everything.

Chaired by current County Commissioner Hank Hughes, the executive director of the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, it was coordinated by Kathy McCormick, then the head of the city’s Affordable Housing Office.

McCormick knew from my three years on the city’s Planning Commission that I was an outspoken affordable housing advocate and could make a good (and sole) representative from the homebuilding industry on the 40-plus member task force. Coss approved my appointment, perhaps mollifying my disappointment after not reappointing me to the Planning Commission after his election.

Kim Shanahan has been a

Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.

