Last spring, as Valerie Weisler was preparing to move to New York City to live with her partner, she realized she wanted her own bedroom. She’d been living alone while in graduate school in Ireland, and the idea of sharing a bedroom, even with a partner, filled her with dread. But the alternative filled her with self-doubt.“

Is there something wrong with me for wanting this?” Weisler, 24, recalled thinking. “You meet someone, you fall in love and you move in together. And moving in together means sharing a room. And that’s just what life looks like.”

Her partner, Ky Dates, 22, who was at the time finishing college in Pennsylvania, had assumed they’d sleep in the same bedroom — isn’t that what couples do? — and felt blindsided by the suggestion that they change course. “I was totally freaked out,” said Dates, who worried that this could be a sign of a relationship in trouble. “It was a lot of fear responses, for sure.”

I love you, but I don’t want to sleep with you