The science of economics is the butt of jokes. Ronald Reagan famously quipped, “If economists had invented Trivial Pursuit, there’d be 100 questions and 3,000 answers.” And yet, Nobel Prizes are handed out every year, sometimes for work contradicting previous winners.
That’s why the words of housing economist Elliot Eisenberg are so refreshing. Known as the “Bowtie Economist” for his signature bow ties, his 70-word daily tweets of interesting, and sometimes off-the-wall, factoids are wildly popular.
His serious expertise is real estate and homebuilding. He’s been in Santa Fe several times at the behest of Realtors and homebuilders. He worked at the National Association of Home Builders for 13 years and was senior economist from 2006-12. He’s also hilarious and a friend.
Two recent blogs are worth pondering.
On Feb. 16 he wrote: “From 1976 through 1979, 418,000 entry-level single-family houses/year were built, 34% of all new homes constructed. In the 1980s, the number fell to 314,000/year, still 33% of all new homes built. In the 1990s it shrank to just 207,000/year, and in the 2000s xxx? about 150,000/year. During the just completed 2010s, starter homes averaged just 55,000/year, or just 7% of new residential construction. Yikes!”
Then on Wednesday he wrote: “In 22Q4, for the first time since at least 1974 when data became available, the quarterly number of housing units built-for-rent at 133,000 exceeded the number of single-family units built-for-sale at 126,000. Historically, the only times these numbers came close were during the recessions of 1982 and 2008/09 when single-family production collapsed. Single-family built-for-sales starts are down about 40% from their recent peaks, built-for-rent activity is nearing its 1986 high.”
It’s worth noting that other than “Yikes!” there or no opinions, predictions or conclusions. But, as armchair economists are more common than armchair quarterbacks, it’s hard to resist.
Clearly the statistics from Wednesday are a result of the realities from those from Feb. 16. When the purchase price of new first-time homes is too expensive, one either buys a fixer-upper they can afford or rents. It’s no accident the new asset class of single-family homes built to rent is something in which Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are both heavily invested.
But why the big drop in entry-level (and affordable) single-family homes? There is no single or simple answer, although the association of homebuilders and its primarily conservative members cite excessive government regulations and claim they add 25% to the cost of housing. That’s a big number for a vague concept, which includes everything from lifesaving building codes to wetlands and endangered species protection.
Demographers might claim it’s a function of shrinking demand because Millennials prefer to rent. Ten years ago that might have been true, but the inevitability of ticking biological clocks says that family-creating generation is now eyeing homes with driveways and yards.
Social scientists note the ever-widening gap between haves and have-nots and the shrinking middle class, which is undeniable. And while construction material costs are wildly volatile and recently went through the roof, that doesn’t explain long-term trends or the complete collapse in the last decade.
My favorite culprit is the over-swung pendulum of the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 that ended loose financing after the collapse of the industry in 2008. Making developers pay for and pass on public infrastructure costs also is a big number.
Undoubtedly, it’s all of the above. Fortunately, Santa Fe bucks the trend with 20% entry-level homes required of developers building single-family homes for sale on tracts with more than 10 lots. Homewise intending to sell 50% at deeply affordable prices puts 7% in shameful perspective.