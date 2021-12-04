Santa Fe’s irrigation season officially ended in November. Even though the gardening months are behind us, water conservation must be a year-round effort among residents and businesses.
There are many things we can do to help save water and energy during the winter, and it all starts with preparing our homes and businesses for the cold months.
Frozen pipes can burst, causing expensive leaks. So be sure to winterize your outdoor irrigation system. It’s time to disconnect garden hoses and cover and insulate your faucets. Water systems preparation for the cold months includes draining your pipes, turning off your irrigation timer and closing the main shut-off valve for the season. Also, don’t forget to empty your rain barrels so they don’t crack.
Your Winterizing Checklist
To avoid frozen pipes and costly repairs, the City suggests residents and businesses follow these precautions:
-Turn off your irrigation controller
-Close the main shut off valve
-Drain the pipes
-Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses
-Insulate above-ground pipes
-Install a freeze sensor
-Empty rain barrels
Businesses are encouraged to save water year-round too.
Commercial water customers should be apprised of the various city ordinances that pertain to water conservation. You can find all city water conservation requirements at savewatersantafe.com/water-conservation-rules-and-regulations. Below are some key reminders:
Public, semi-public and governmental entities are required to post water conservation signage in restroom and shower facilities.
Hotels, motels and other lodging facilities shall provide a water conservation informational card or brochure in a visible location in each guest room.
All public and private eating establishments shall provide water only upon request, and shall clearly communicate this to customers through table tents, a note on the menu or clearly visible signage.
Lodging facilities shall not change the sheets and towels move than once every four (4) days for guests staying more than one night.
Title companies and others that close real estate transactions must provide the buyer with city-provided water conservation literature.
The City will provide new water customers with water conservation literature.
The property owner or manager must repair minor water system leaks, as determined by the city, within fifteen days of initial notification by the Water Division; severe leaks must be repaired immediately.
The City provides required water conservation signage for businesses at no charge. Business owners or property managers can place an order for signage at savewatersantafe.com/business-resources
A smart step to keep an eye
Finally, a must-have smartphone tool for both residents and businesses is the EyeOnWater mobile app from Badger Meter, Inc. EyeOnWater is available free for all city water customers. It recognizes continuous water flow through your meter, which is a strong indicator that you might have a leak. As a web-based customer portal, EyeOnWater enables you to set up leak alerts and view your daily or weekly water usage through easy-to-understand graphs. You can either download the mobile app or log in to the website using a laptop or desktop computer. Monitoring usage is easy, costs nothing, and can save you money on your bill. The "Eye" will help you learn how and where you can save more water. Sign up at santafenm.eyeonwater.com/signup.
