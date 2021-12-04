HOME: News from SFAR

At the start of 2022, the Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® (SFAR) will weclome a new team of leaders. Here are some highlights of our incoming 2022 Officers and Directors.
Realtor Andrea Dobyns with EXP Realty Santa Fe will serve as SFAR’s President. With a commitment to focusing on member education, professionalism and technology growth during her term, Andrea plans for open communication with members and the community. Born and raised in Santa Fe, she left to attend the University of Arizona, where she earned a degree in Sociology, with a minor in Pre-Law. Andrea moved back to Santa Fe to serve her community as a police officer for 13 years, rising to the rank of lieutenant. Using her law enforcement background, she created a course on safety and situational awareness for Realtors and travels around New Mexico teaching these techniques. As a Realtor for the last five years, working with her father Robbie Dobyns, Andrea has quickly become involved with the Association, serving as chair of the education and government affairs committees and as a member on the community services, technology and membership committees. Andrea was awarded Rookie of the Year by SFAR in 2017. She is a graduate of the Growth and Involvement program, offered through the New Mexico Association of REALTORS®, where she currently serves as a board director. Andrea encourages every SFAR member to volunteer with the Association for an invaluable experience and learning opportunity.
Drew Lamprich at Sotheby’s International Real Estate will serve as President-elect in 2022. Drew most recently served as a board member of the Association, chair of the membership committee and as a member of the government affairs committee. Drew has a background in home renovation and investment properties. He studied Metropolitan Studies at New York University and Sociology at the University of Tulsa. Drew currently serves as chair of the board of directors for Southwest CARE Center, a community health clinic serving Santa Fe and Albuquerque. He shared that his volunteer service with Southwest CARE Center allows him to combine his passions for helping provide quality housing and healthcare for all.
Affiliated with Sotheby’s International Real Estate, Joshua Maes, has been elected to serve as First Vice President in 2022, after serving a full term as a board member. Joshua began his career as the youngest restaurant owner/operator in the history of Santa Fe when he opened Mucho Gourmet. After selling the restaurant, he moved to California where he worked as a manager of a Rubio’s franchise, sales manager at a local auto dealership, and lastly, as a Realtor with a leading real estate agency. Joshua was recognized as “Rookie of the Year” by his agency and has garnered over 20 years of experience in the industry. He attributes his drive and work ethic to the example set by his mother, Supreme Court Justice Petra Jimenez Maes, the first Hispanic Chief Justice in U.S. history.
New to the Board
The Santa Fe Association of REALTORS® welcomes three board members in 2022.
David Cordova, a Broker with Sotheby’s International Real Estate, will join the board having served in the past, and is currently a board member of the New Mexico Association of REALTORS®. A native New Mexican, David has an economics degree from the University of New Mexico. He has acquired the association’s Santa Fe Specialist designation. In his spare time, he coaches AAU girls basketball.
Kimberly Hise, owner and Broker of Realty One of Chama, will join the board for her first term of office. Kimberly lives in Chama with her husband, where she enjoys the great outdoors. She has three children and two grandchildren. The association expanded its territory in the last few years, providing Realtor member support in Santa Fe County, Los Alamos County and Rio Arriba County. Kimberly is the first member to represent the Chama region.
Marcos Zubia with Keller Williams will join the board for his first term of office in 2022. Marcos was born and raised in Santa Fe. He has a bachelor’s degree from the Western State School of Banking. He is active in a number of local charities, being recognized in 2017 as "10 Who Made a Difference" by the the Santa Fe New Mexican for his work with the Esperanza Shelter. Marcos currently serves as the board secretary for the Santa Fe Community Foundation.
Paco Arguello is Chief Executive of the Santa Fe Association of REALTORS®. Contact him at 982-8385 or paco@sfar.com.
