Two miles up Hyde Park Road, tucked into a small, private cul-de-sac, stands a stunning soft-contemporary home that dazzles on three levels. Brimming with airiness and light, this sophisticated hillside beauty blends custom features with traditional Southwestern touches and priceless western views.
Designed and built with interior steel beams for style and stability, the home is a residential work of art, with details that include a one-story rain wall in the foyer and custom ironwork on the main deck railing and front door.
"I was drawn to the house because of its architecture and its unique features. The curved metal door with its wonderful iron handle and the boulder landing to the patio give the house a truly special feel," says homeowner N.H.Neal. "And, of course, the views! This house was made for watching the sun set."
With enviable south-western exposure, offering a panorama of the Sandia, Ortiz and Jemez mountain ranges from two levels and glimpse of the Plaza lights at night, this home is worlds apart from the bustle but still close to everything. Downtown is just a hop away. Skiers can be at the Ski Santa Fe basin in a straight shot in under 30 minutes.
"Waking up in the mountains with these views, space and light is simply phenomenal," says Neal. "There isn't another house in Santa Fe like this one."
Entertaining and hosting overnight guests are a breeze in the home—each of the three floors has its own living area, wet bar and fireplace (the top floor features four fireplaces!). A roomy interior balcony up top makes enjoying morning, noon and night views luxuriously possible during all seasons.
"There is an excitement about being in a house so open; but it's also calm here," comments Neal. "The sound and fall of the rain wall soothes, and, as it turns out, it also cools the house."
A haven for entertaining, or simply kicking back with a book on one of several decks, the home's warmed contemporary design is an exemplary example of the sun-filled living that many search for in Santa Fe.
For details or an exclusive showing of 1026 Sierra Del Norte featured here, contact Julie Tokoroyama at Sotheby's International Realty-Santa Fe, 505-982-6207 or julie.tokoyorama@sothebys.realty.
