If you haven’t heard of Area 1B, you’ve probably driven past it many times (until several months ago, when part of Alameda Road col-lapsed and has since been closed off to outside traffic). It is comprised of about 1,100 acres, running from Alameda roughly to 599 and from Paseo Nopal to just past Siler Road. What most Santa Feans aren’t aware of is that the County and the City have been battling over a 2008 Annexation Agreement in which this land was supposed to go to the City. But earlier this year, a citizens’ group filed a petition arguing that Area 1B join the Agua Fría Traditional Historic Community (THC)—leaving governance of 1B to the County.
Sid Monroe lives in Area 1B, and he has been actively dealing with the area’s annexation stalemate since 2007. He and his family have roots that go back over 100 years in New Mexico. But it wasn’t until after the 9/11 attacks that Sid relocated from New York City with his wife, Michelle, and their two children, to Santa Fe. He and his wife own the Monroe Gallery of Photography downtown. Sid has been active in the Santa Fe community, serving on several nonprofit boards and volunteering as a youth coach for over 17 years. I recently inter-viewed him about the city’s potential annexation of Area 1B.
We are suddenly reading about the city’s possible annexation of Area 1B. What’s the history of this annexation controversy?
In the mid 2000’s, the city and county came to an agreement about 18 parcels of land that the city would annex. In late 2006 and early 2007, as part of the “Settlement Agreement,” a series of public early neighborhood meetings were held for 17 of the areas slated for annexation by the city. Area 1B was the only area of more than 10,000 acres scheduled for annexation that did not have an early neighborhood meeting.
From the very earliest mention of possible annexation, residents of Area 1B expressed their preference for remaining in the county and their absolute opposition to being annexed and becoming part of the city. We asked questions of city representatives that, to this day, remain unanswered: questions about land use, permits, roads, services, emergency response, water, sewer and so on. Area 1B representatives attended literally dozens upon dozens of official meetings from 2006 to 2009: county and city meetings, extraterritorial zoning meetings, not to mention fruitless meetings with various city personnel and departments, including land use, long-term planning, former city councilors and now three different mayors.
The Settlement Agreement gave the City “presumptive” land use authority over Area 1B. On May 13, 2009, the Santa Fe City Council ignored portions of the Settlement Agreement and issued a change to land use for the undeveloped areas of 1B. There was no notice – it literally happened in the midst of a city council meeting — nor was there a request for input or any participation from county residents. This was our introduction to being overseen by the City of Santa Fe and the start of our nightmare of effectively being governed by the city without any regard whatsoever.
For 14 years we have pleaded with the city, who we must go to for permits, land use, rentals, etc., and who we cannot vote for. The city offices often refuse our calls and tell us to call the county. City councilors won’t give us the time of day. We have had no representation, voice or attention from the city for 14 years. Not a single promised “improvement” for joining the city has ever materialized.
There are approximately 380 registered voters in Area 1B, and in February–March 2023, well over 50% signed a petition to join the Agua Fria THC and remain in Santa Fe County. The residents — the people who live and vote in the county — want to remain in the county and have a representative voice in local county government.
Newspaper articles keep referring to Area 1B as “Northside.” How is that? I moved out to the end of West Alameda in 1997, and the neighborhoods around West Alameda have always been considered the “west side” of Santa Fe.
There has been an effort to paint Area 1B residents as rich, upscale NIMBYs living in large houses. [NIMBYs means “not in my backyard,” used to describe people who oppose to siting in their area something they do not object to being placed elsewhere.] Calling the area the “Northside” is a flat-out deceit. In fact, our neighborhoods include some trailers, mobile homes and self-built adobe and earthen homes. We have homes with water catchment systems, solar power; some have farm animals and there are small agricultural farms. There is extreme terrain (deep arroyos, and steep, winding dirt roads), as well as wildlife corridors.
How did Homewise get so involved in Area 1B? As I understand it, Homewise bought an area of land at the same time it purchased Michael Hurlocker’s Tessera subdivision out of bankruptcy.
Homewise’s original 92-acre parcel in Area 1B was purchased with the Tessera at foreclosure in 2012. Since then, Homewise has apparently been buying up other vacant, undeveloped plots and now owns around 200 acres, although some parcels are held under shell LLCs. The Homewise property in Area 1B is landlocked with no water, no wastewater (other than a sewer line along Coyote Ridge Road), no utilities nearby and no public access.
Homewise says that their land in Area 1B could be a bike-to-work neighborhood. I find that alarming, as I used to drive West Alameda every day, until the road collapsed this year (and remains closed). There is no way anyone can safely bike, or even walk, on West Alameda.
Almost every new development promises all kinds of wonders and benefits. The fact is, West Alameda is beyond capacity and has serious erosion and flooding issues. It is narrow with no sidewalks, let alone bike lanes, and currently no access to the River Trails besides at Siler. There are several major arroyos that, when flowing, make crossing the road difficult and impossible on a bicycle.
What does the City offer that 1B residents aren’t already doing for themselves?
The city has been unable to provide many basic services for its existing residents, so how can it possibly take on the wide expanse of Area 1B?
Each Area 1B neighborhood maintains its roads, arranges for waste removal and knows that when we call emergency services, the County will respond, not the City.
The annexation agreement clearly states that Area 1B could legally decide to join Agua Fria Village. Why the fuss over Area 1B joining Agua Fria Village?
Well, it appears that when the majority of Area 1B residents — voters in the county — finally decided to exercise their rightful, legal option to petition to join Agua Fria THC, it upset something that the city and Homewise had brewing.
Honestly, we have no idea what, but the intense and hostile blowback indicates something has been going on. Homewise launched a PR campaign through
the press, social media and email using alarmist rhetoric and incorrect information in an effort to shut down residents’ rights to have a voice in their county government. Homewise’s public attitude has sought to dehumanize the residents of Area 1B, name-calling us as NIMBYs who are pushing so-called exclusionary zoning. We are deeply offended by these ugly tactics, which are apparently condoned by the City.
We will welcome the eventual proposals for development, including “affordable housing,” if and when they are put forward. Area 1B supports the vision statement of Agua Fria THC “to work together to preserve, maintain and accomplish a vision of a sustainable, well-planned community where people of all income levels are welcome and where people are able to live and work in harmony with their neighbors.”
Area 1B is included as part of the Aqua Fria THC in city maps as recent as 1995. We have researched and found historical documents confirming Area 1B in Agua Fria going back hundreds of years. So, why not let Area 1B join Agua Fria THC?