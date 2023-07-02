If you haven’t heard of Area 1B, you’ve probably driven past it many times (until several months ago, when part of Alameda Road col-lapsed and has since been closed off to outside traffic). It is comprised of about 1,100 acres, running from Alameda roughly to 599 and from Paseo Nopal to just past Siler Road. What most Santa Feans aren’t aware of is that the County and the City have been battling over a 2008 Annexation Agreement in which this land was supposed to go to the City. But earlier this year, a citizens’ group filed a petition arguing that Area 1B join the Agua Fría Traditional Historic Community (THC)—leaving governance of 1B to the County.

Sid Monroe lives in Area 1B, and he has been actively dealing with the area’s annexation stalemate since 2007. He and his family have roots that go back over 100 years in New Mexico. But it wasn’t until after the 9/11 attacks that Sid relocated from New York City with his wife, Michelle, and their two children, to Santa Fe. He and his wife own the Monroe Gallery of Photography downtown. Sid has been active in the Santa Fe community, serving on several nonprofit boards and volunteering as a youth coach for over 17 years. I recently inter-viewed him about the city’s potential annexation of Area 1B.

We are suddenly reading about the city’s possible annexation of Area 1B. What’s the history of this annexation controversy?

Area 1B--more rural than one would think
Area 1B--horseback riding in the middle of the City Different

