Michael Baron (www.aerblock.com, mbaron@aerblock.com) studied architecture, sculpture and geometry, and now works in the design/build field with the intention of changing the way we conceive and construct our buildings. Today he imports aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) blocks as well as endeavoring to produce them locally. (He’s currently supplying AAC blocks for a 13,000-square-foot-under-roof compound in Tesuque.) We talked with Baron about why AAC is a game changer, both here and in developing countries.

How did you become involved with aerated autoclaved concrete?

One day back in 2000, while in the Black Forest of Southern Germany, I noticed a new home being built out of white masonry blocks. As a builder, I had always kept an eye out for better building solutions, and I noticed that this home had been beautifully constructed out of a material I had not seen used in the States. When I went up and pounded on the walls, they resonated back strength and resiliency. I then picked up a small scrap and was completely surprised by its lightness and that it was full of tiny air bubbles, like our New Mexico pumice. It turned out to be aerated autoclaved concrete, and it was invented in 1924 by Swedish architect Dr. Johan Axel Eriksson. Today there are hundreds of factories worldwide producing the material.

Home building: The beauty of aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC)

