Home building: The beauty of aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC)

Michael Baron (www.aerblock.com, mbaron@aerblock.com) studied architecture, sculpture and geometry, and now works in the design/build field with the intention of changing the way we conceive and construct our buildings. Today he imports aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) blocks as well as endeavoring to produce them locally. (He’s currently supplying AAC blocks for a 13,000-square-foot-under-roof compound in Tesuque.) We talked with Baron about why AAC is a game changer, both here and in developing countries.
How did you become involved with aerated autoclaved concrete?
One day back in 2000, while in the Black Forest of Southern Germany, I noticed a new home being built out of white masonry blocks. As a builder, I had always kept an eye out for better building solutions, and I noticed that this home had been beautifully constructed out of a material I had not seen used in the States. When I went up and pounded on the walls, they resonated back strength and resiliency. I then picked up a small scrap and was completely surprised by its lightness and that it was full of tiny air bubbles, like our New Mexico pumice. It turned out to be aerated autoclaved concrete, and it was invented in 1924 by Swedish architect Dr. Johan Axel Eriksson. Today there are hundreds of factories worldwide producing the material.
What is so special about AAC?
AAC has unique attributes and properties that are unlike any other building material. It is structural yet lightweight, and it can be engineered for seismic- and hurricane-prone regions. Due to its cellular structure, AAC is noncombustible, nontoxic and vapor permeable. It combines high heat-loss resistance for a masonry material. AAC is globally renowned for its high energy efficiency in both hot and cold climates, along with providing exceptional sound-absorbing characteristics. AAC is impervious to pests, termites and boring insects, and, being an inert mineral, it will not support mold, rot or decay. The material works a lot like wood and can be cut, drilled, shaped and sanded with carbide tools.
Why don’t more builders use AAC in their projects?
Well, another issue with AAC is that the factories are expensive to build, costing on average $25-35 million to construct, and they take years to complete.
But you developed something similar out of your experience helping Haiti rebuild after the 2010 earthquake, right?
Yes, I had come across a sister product called Cellular Lightweight Concrete (CLC). Since that experience, I have worked at creating a new group of interlocking block molds for the Caribbean and the developing world. Last year I finished fabricating a small experimental batch plant here in Santa Fe that is capable of producing around 24 cubic meters per day of a very lightweight CLC insulation material that weighs around 14 pounds per cubic feet. This year will see the prototyping of a prefabricated CLC wall system that can be assembled into modular room spaces. The “modules” would then be shipped out and joined together on grade-beams into fundamentally better yet affordable housing units.
How is AAC produced?
The production of AAC requires fine silica sand, Portland cement, lime, gypsum, water and a small amount of aluminum powder as an expansion agent. After the raw materials are mixed and placed in 20-foot-long molds, the “cake” then rises and stiffens. After about 90 minutes, the material is demolded. It is then turned on its side, where it is cut with high-tension wires into blocks, boards or panels. Next, it goes into a high-pressure autoclave vessel where hot steam and high pressure cause the initial materials to undergo a phase change. This results in the mineral tobermorite or AAC, and it comes out of this process fully cured and ready to build [with] the next day.
Architects and builders are increasingly aware of embodied carbon in the building materials they use. Along with steel and aluminum, concrete is regarded as one of the three major bad guys.
One of AAC’s downsides is the need for Portland cement in the mix design. In today’s world, reducing the amount of C02 [carbon dioxide] embodied in the production of all materials is a primary concern. The cement industry is responsible for about 6–7% of the global anthropogenic [human-caused] C02 emissions. Sixty percent of this number is caused by the release of C02 when lime-stone is calcined, or heated, in the production process. In light of this problem, the cement industry has begun researching experimental carbon-capture systems to contain the C02 at this phase of the cycle, before it would typically be released into the atmosphere. One of the leaders in this effort is the “Cleanker” project, led by a consortium of large European cement-producing companies. It was formed in 2017 to achieve the goal of carbon capture, storage and utilization, by separating out the nearly pure stream of 02 gas from the rotary kiln exhaust. If this technology proves successful, the cement industry could conceivable cut its current C02 emissions in half.
Home building: The beauty of aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC)