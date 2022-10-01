This past August, we witnessed Santa Feans’
pent-up desire to get back to the in-person
Parade of Homes tour. This summer, in its
30th anniversary year, the Parade enjoyed
record-breaking attendance.
People are always eager to tour homes
that they would not get to see, if not for the
Parade of Homes. Each day of the Parade,
hundreds of ticketholders flock to homes
located all over town, from Las Campanas
to Rodeo Road.
This year, as in the recent past, we saw more
contemporary homes being built in Santa
Fe, yet there has also been a strong push to
keep our homegrown Santa Fe style. One of
the Parade judges noted that she was not
surprised that the Camino de Las Animas
traditional East Side remodel won the People’s
Choice award: Santa Feans have a great fondness
for our renowned traditional style. This
remodel of a century-old home by Lightfoot
was also a finalist for the Grand Hacienda
Award and took home the Best in Show Santa
Fe Traditional Award — a new award that
serves as a recognition of the importance of
the traditional Santa Fe building style.
Many contemporary homes received
awards this year, including Tierra Concepts’
uber-contemporary home that earned five
awards, including the coveted Grand Hacienda
Award. That makes an unprecedented
eight times that Tierra Concepts has brought
home the Grand Hacienda trophy. In 2021
Tierra Concepts also won the Grand Hacienda
Award, but this year it was for a thoroughly
traditional Santa Fe-style home. It seems
that we here in Santa Fe cannot make up our
minds: we love traditional and contemporary,
so why not have the best of both?
Executive Director of the Santa Fe Home
Builders Association Miles Conway said,
“Upon the conclusion of our Parade, I found
myself wondering What will a traditional
‘Santa Fe-style’ home look like in 200 years?
This year’s Parade was infused with an
essential creative tension between contemporary
and traditional homes. Haciendas
Parade has always been a vehicle driving our
local home builders to new and imaginative
levels. In future Parades, I expect we’ll see
a great synthesis of the contemporary and
traditional styles. Something wholly new
is going to emerge, and that’s a thrill folks
should look forward to.”
This year, Parade-goers were treated
to homes in all price ranges. While some
homes were in the range of millions of dollars,
there were other wonderful homes in
the price range for average working people.
For example, Matt Declerck and Martha
Yazdani, of Yazdec Construction, built a
gem of a home and guesthouse for their
family in Tierra Contenta. Their home valuation
came in at a reasonable $250 per
square foot, a price point that has become
exceedingly rare in recent years. The neighborhood,
which is south of Airport Road, is
known for its affordability, yet Declerck and
Yazdani’s stunning home features imported
doors and windows, marble floors and a
great use of a small footprint, along with a
casita that can be rented out. To top it off,
the house has 12 solar panels and is almost
entirely electric, which puts it at the top of
sustainable design.
Speaking of sustainability, up in Las Campanas,
Praxis builders showed off their cutting-
edge net zero skills with an all-electric
home that was deliciously super-contemporary.
Praxis stated that their home was
designed “to make natural gas obsolete.”
Solar panels on the roof offset 100 percent
of the energy use of the house and an electric
heat pump is used for heating and cooling.
Sadly, there is not enough space in this
article to mention all the great homes on the
2022 Parade, so please visit santafeparade
ofhomes.com for more information and photos
of ALL the Parade homes.
For more information, and photos of all
the 2022 homes, please visit https://sfahba
.com/project/2022-haciendas-parade. Mark
your calendars for next August, and come
out to see what the Santa Fe builders are
working on right now.
Saguna Severson graduated with a BA in Architecture from the University of California, Berkeley, College of Environmental Design. After going off to study architecture in Japan, she moved to Santa Fe and has never looked back. Working first for Santa Fe architects, she then went for an MA in Counseling Psychology, and is now an assistant to the partners at Tierra Concepts.