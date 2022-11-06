How did the Friends of ArchitectureSanta Fe (FASF) begin?
It was established in 2012 as a publicoutreach and education effort of the SantaFe Chapter of the American Institute ofArchitects. I joined the group in 2016 andbecame president in 2018. FASF is now anindependent, multidisciplinary nonprofitdedicated to advancing engagement andconstructive public dialogue about designand the built environment in Santa Fe.
What drew you to this organization?
Craig Hoopes invited me to join the FASFboard. The organization’s purpose alignedwell with my background as a designeducator and the work I was then doing atArchitecture 2030. I was also a relativelyrecent transplant from Los Angeles, wherethere is such a vibrant design culture; thereare so many public events, exhibits and evenregular radio programs about architecture,the ever-changing shape of that city and itssustainable future. Santa Fe was a specialplace architecturally and with such incredibletalent, but it occurred to me that without avenue like a university or museums that wereinterested in architecture and urbanism,we were simply not having these types ofconversations in public. Of course, there areENNs (Early Neighborhood Notifications),Planning Commission, Historic DistrictsReview Board and City Council hearings, butthose have a totally different flavor.
And those conversations are not veryproductive?
No. By the time a project comes to a publichearing, it’s way too late. Stakes and emotionsare very high and there is little opportunity forus — citizens and local design professionalsalike —to have meaningful or productiveconversations about design alternatives, whoour city should be designed for, what valuesshould govern development and what weenvision for the future of our shared publicspaces. This is all exacerbated by the city’s nothaving invested in long-range planning effortsfor more than two decades.There have been bright spots in our city’shistory, though. One is the local communitydesign and planning process that producedthe Santa Fe Railyard redevelopment, whichis consistently ranked among the best publicspaces. In the world!
How does FASF try to addressthe need for meaningful publicconversations?
Our programs provide regular opportunitiesfor civic engagement in the design of ourshared built environment. These includedrawing and storytelling tours, interactivelectures and panel discussions, communitydesign charrettes and more. (A charretteis a meeting in which all stakeholders in aproject attempt to resolve conflicts andmap solutions.) City councilors and LandUse Department staff have been regularparticipants in our events, along with designprofessionals and members of the public.These events have already impacted, orwill, future development. Examples includeimprovements to the North Guadalupeurban streetscape, changes to the AccessoryDwelling Unit (ADU) Ordinance andrecommended housing policy reforms. Allour events are created and put on by themembers of our brilliant all-volunteer boardand many other passionate volunteers.Members’ backgrounds are in public policy,planning, development, architecture,landscape architecture, construction, exhibitdesign, education, communications, designstrategy and more.
What has FASF hosted recently?
During the pandemic, we hosted a number ofwell-attended interactive panel discussions overZoom and generated an extensive geo-mappedarchive of visual narratives about place. Theseand more can be found on our website andYouTube channel. This year marked our returnto live events, and in June they included anArchitectural Detective Agency drawing tour[in which participants journaled, sketched andphotographed] the quirky, hidden and absurd indowntown Santa Fe.In early October, we hosted our No Parkingdesign charrette, in which participantscontemplated the impacts of free andconvenient parking on our place-making.Then we visualized (we think) far betteruses for the parking spot as a common unitof urban space. Open-minded discussionand creative exploration of these what-ifscenarios are essential for drawing new voicesto the conversation and informing publicconsideration of new solutions that cansolve the challenges of equity, vibrancy andsustainability of our shared built environment.These types of activities have done this inother communities, where ideas like reducingparking minimums, increasing housing densityor even ending single-family zoning are seenas less radical than they once were.For more information on FASF,staying informed about our events, andhow to support our work, please visitarchitecturesantafe.org.