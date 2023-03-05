The Cohousing Association of the US says, “Cohousing is community intentionally designed with ample common spaces surrounded by private homes. Collaborative spaces typically include a common house with a large kitchen and dining room, laundry and recreational areas and outdoor walkways, open space, gardens and parking. Neighbors use these spaces to play together, cook for one another, share tools and work collaboratively. Common property is managed and maintained by community members, providing even more opportunities for growing relationships.”

Bill Swift graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Colorado, and is an architectural designer. He and his wife Berit are members of Santa Fe’s cohousing community The Commons on the Alameda.

What drew you to buying into a cohousing community, literally and figuratively?

Home building Commons

The Commonsers gathering at The Commons

Home building: Cohousing at The Commons