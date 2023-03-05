Home building: Cohousing at The Commons

The Cohousing Association of the US says, “Cohousing is community intentionally designed with ample common spaces surrounded by private homes. Collaborative spaces typically include a common house with a large kitchen and dining room, laundry and recreational areas and outdoor walkways, open space, gardens and parking. Neighbors use these spaces to play together, cook for one another, share tools and work collaboratively. Common property is managed and maintained by community members, providing even more opportunities for growing relationships.”
Bill Swift graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Colorado, and is an architectural designer. He and his wife Berit are members of Santa Fe’s cohousing community The Commons on the Alameda.
What drew you to buying into a cohousing community, literally and figuratively?
In 1993 I was living in Denver and looking at joining a cohousing group there. I had a copy of Cohousing, A Contemporary Approach to Housing Ourselves by Kathryn McCamant and Charles Durrett, and had designed something similar to cohousing for my thesis project in 1974. Both Berit and I were at job or career change points. We had read about The Commons on the Alameda in the Utne Reader and Progressive Architecture, and arranged for a tour when we were in Santa Fe to attend the opera. The village appeal of the Commons was apparent even at that early, still-under-construction phase. At that time several development rights were for sale and we decided to try to purchase one. The Commons was unique in selling development rights and requiring every owner to design and build their own unit. Sweat equity allowed us to build without a mortgage loan. I moved to Santa Fe in May of 1994 to design and build our house.
Were you one of the original, founding members of The Commons?
Although we purchased a development right and I designed and built our house and some of the common elements, I don’t con-sider myself a “founding member.” A lot of effort went into forming, designing, building and managing the community before I arrived.
Can you tell me what cohousing actually is?
I think of cohousing as a form of intentional neighborhood. Shared values, activities and facilities, and other features of the physical design encourage interaction between residents. The legal structure may be a condominium, subdivision or a planned unit development. There usually is a homeowners association that is the legal governing entity.
How do you handle personality clashes?
Acceptance that the good of the community is more important than personal preferences is encouraged and emphasized.
How does The Commons differ from the condominiums we see all over Santa Fe?
The Commons on the Alameda is owner-managed, and the residents do most of the maintenance ourselves to offset maintenance costs. We call the jointly owned facility “the common house,” where we share activities including meals, social gatherings and meetings.
What is unique about The Commons, where you live, as com-pared to other cohousing communities?
Few cohousing communities are planned and designed to feel like a village. The planning, guidelines and individually designed and constructed units help to create the village feeling at The Commons. All the residents here are encouraged to participate in community governance, and there has been a work or pay expectation for all residents that helps foster community and keeps assessments low.
What is the optimum size of a cohousing community?
I think between 15 and 50 residential units. The community needs to be big enough that no member is indispensable or dominant, and small enough for everyone to know everybody.
If you decide to sell, can you sell your home to anyone who wants to buy it?
Yes. There is no legal structure to restrict or qualify ownership.
Many of my friends are asking if the cohousing model would work for senior living.
It can. See Durrett’s handbook, Senior Cohousing: A Community Approach to Independent Living. Also, Sand River Cohousing in Santa Fe is a local example.
Just curious: would you do it all over again, knowing what you know now?
YES.
Where can readers can go for more info on cohousing?