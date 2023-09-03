Later this month, on September 23rd, the Santa Fe chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) will be hosting the AIA New Mexico Conference at the Santa Fe Convention Center. In addition to hearing from the AIA national president, there will be speakers from the MASS Design Group (Model of Architecture Serving Society), including MASS’s Santa Fe architect Shawn Evans (who did preservation and housing work at Ohkay Owingeh and the Santo Domingo—or, Kewa—Pueblo), Joseph Kunkel, MASS’s principal and director of its Sustainable Native Communities Design Lab and Patricia Gruits, who led the design team on the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.
The man who helped make this happen is Santa Fe architect and New Mexico native Richard Martinez. After earning his BA in architecture from Princeton, Martinez received his master’s from the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture and Planning. In 1992, he founded his Martinez Architecture Studio, which has designed over 260 residences and commercial buildings and oversaw the renovation of the historic St. Francis Hotel. He’s a board member of both the Historic Santa Fe Foundation and SouthWest Care Center.
I spoke to him just after the Parade of Homes, wanting to find out more about the upcoming conference and MASS’s role here in Santa Fe and abroad.
Why should the public care about this conference?
Architecture isn’t just about buildings; it shapes the world we live in, influences our experiences and plays a crucial role in addressing con-temporary challenges. The Santa Fe Chapter of the AIA is hosting this one-day conference, which will delve into the pressing issues architects face today. This is especially important in Santa Fe, where we have unique architecture and we must understand that architecture and design within that fabric.
And what’s significant about these lectures from MASS and what makes their work unique?
In the realm of architecture, some voices stand out for their remarkable contributions to both the field and to society at large. The upcoming lecture by the MASS Design Group at this conference offers an exceptional opportunity that the public shouldn’t miss. Here’s why you should mark your calendar for this event:
Number one: it’s what I call Impactful Social Architecture. The MASS Design Group is renowned for its commitment to social impact through architecture. Their projects focus on addressing critical issues, such as healthcare, education and economic development in underserved communities. Attending the lecture will expose you to the power of design in driving positive change on a societal level.
Second?
Yes. It’s about what I call Design for People. The MASS Design Group’s philosophy centers on designing with people’s needs, experiences and well-being in mind. Their work serves as a testament to the transformative potential of architecture when it’s rooted in empathy and a deep understand-ing of human behavior. The lecture will shed light on how architecture can elevate human lives.
So examples of that would be the work Shawn Evans has done at places like Ohkay Owingeh and Patricia Gruits’ work down in Rwanda on the so-called Ellen Campus for the Dian Fossey Fund?
Yes. And even if you’re not an architect, the lecture offers inspiration that transcends professional boundaries. MASS’s work resonates with anyone interested in creating positive change in their community or exploring the potential of design to shape a better world.
MASS is a model for how firms can be organized. The MASS Design Group was founded on the understanding that architecture’s influence reaches beyond individual buildings. It’s their belief that architecture has a critical role to play in supporting communities to confront history, shape new narratives, collectively heal and project new possibilities for the future.
They’re very spread out. They have an office here but also in Bozeman, Montana, Poughkeepsie, Boston and Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.
They are a team of over 200 architects, landscape architects, engineers, builders, furniture designers, makers, writers, filmmakers and researchers representing 20 countries across the globe. They believe in expanding access to design that is purposeful, healing and hopeful. In 2021, the AIA honored the MASS Design Group with the 2022 AIA Architecture Firm Award.
What does the SF Chapter of the AIA do that we should know about?
Architecture is more than just buildings: it’s a mirror reflecting the values, aspirations and needs of a society. The Santa Fe chapter stands as a dynamic force driving positive change in our community. And we do many things.I even made a list:
Enhancing Our Spaces,
Fostering Collaboration,
Addressing Local Challenges,
Advocating for Quality Design,
Inspiring Future Generations,
Supporting Local Economies,
Shaping Cultural Identity and
Empowering Community Engagement.
The Santa Fe AIA encourages public participation in shaping our surroundings. This chapter hosts events, lectures and workshops that invite the general public to contribute their voices, ideas and concerns. Your involvement in these conversations can directly impact the design and development of spaces you interact with daily. So please, come to this event with MASS. Learn more about what they do and what we do as well. I guarantee you you won’t be disappointed.