Later this month, on September 23rd, the Santa Fe chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) will be hosting the AIA New Mexico Conference at the Santa Fe Convention Center. In addition to hearing from the AIA national president, there will be speakers from the MASS Design Group (Model of Architecture Serving Society), including MASS’s Santa Fe architect Shawn Evans (who did preservation and housing work at Ohkay Owingeh and the Santo Domingo—or, Kewa—Pueblo), Joseph Kunkel, MASS’s principal and director of its Sustainable Native Communities Design Lab and Patricia Gruits, who led the design team on the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

BuildingRichMartinezIV

Santa Fe architect Richard Martinez.

The man who helped make this happen is Santa Fe architect and New Mexico native Richard Martinez. After earning his BA in architecture from Princeton, Martinez received his master’s from the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture and Planning. In 1992, he founded his Martinez Architecture Studio, which has designed over 260 residences and commercial buildings and oversaw the renovation of the historic St. Francis Hotel. He’s a board member of both the Historic Santa Fe Foundation and SouthWest Care Center.

I spoke to him just after the Parade of Homes, wanting to find out more about the upcoming conference and MASS’s role here in Santa Fe and abroad.

BldgMASS

The Santa Fe team of the MASS Design Group
BldgOhkwyO
Community building and engagement at Ohkay Owingeh, one of MASS’s many projects
 
 
BldgFossey

The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, designed by the MASS Design Group

Home building: Building matters

Recommended for you