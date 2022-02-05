As humans, we’re dependent on our homes for many things — shelter, a sense of belonging, financial security, and a place that reflects our personality. However, after the dismay brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, we are now dependent on our homes for much more.
Many things have changed that will remain changed for years to come, if not forever. One thing is for certain — our homes have become more than a space; they have become sanctuaries.
Safe space
Throughout the pandemic, homes have been turned into makeshift gyms, offices, schools, and even bars. As a result, it has become more important than ever before for our homes to provide a safe, warm, comfortable, and relaxing vibe to calm the anxiety and uncertainty of the outside world. Protecting not only one’s physical well-being but mental and emotional health is critical.
Luckily, intentional, tranquil design can make all the difference.
Although everyone has a different and unique taste when it comes to interior design, certain elements remain constant throughout all soothing spaces that promote healing and a sense of calm. Design elements that soothe your soul while awakening your senses are at the heart of tranquil design. The amalgamation of materials used in a design can be used to create rooms that ‘feel good,’ evoking positive emotions. Each room serves a purpose or even a variety of functions. This, however, does not preclude a space from being soothing or evocative. When combining utility and tranquility, the choice of materials to set the foundational tone for the space is key. Interior designers must find wonder in viewing a room’s potential through the combined lens of form and function.
Imagine yourself in the ‘before bedroom’ and see if you can drop into a feeling or emotion. Do the same exercise with the ‘after bedroom.’ Can you see where we’re going with this…?
Now, view your own space through this same lens. Good design speaks to a sense of feelosophy™; the thoughtful curation of all materials to evoke nature’s love, which translates to an intrinsic feeling of well-being and comfort. Whatever design elements give you peace, focus on them — starting each morning with joy and ending each day with grace.
