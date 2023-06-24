The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency was a terrible, swift sword to the Gordian knot of the question: Does building a house damage “waters of the United States”?

The case involves an Idaho couple, Michael and Chantell Sackett, who in 2007 sought to use fill dirt to prepare their home lot on wetlands near a lake. The EPA, under the 1972 Clean Water Act, halted the project, ordering the couple to return the property to its original state.

The unanimous decision last month said the Sacketts’ property is not covered by the Clean Water Act. The justices split on why they ruled for the Sacketts, but the consequences are immediate and profound, especially for New Mexico, because, as one of only three states not exercising “primacy” over enforcement of EPA regulations regarding stormwater from construction sites, it is unclear if there are any rules now at all.

