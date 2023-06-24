The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency was a terrible, swift sword to the Gordian knot of the question: Does building a house damage “waters of the United States”?
The case involves an Idaho couple, Michael and Chantell Sackett, who in 2007 sought to use fill dirt to prepare their home lot on wetlands near a lake. The EPA, under the 1972 Clean Water Act, halted the project, ordering the couple to return the property to its original state.
The unanimous decision last month said the Sacketts’ property is not covered by the Clean Water Act. The justices split on why they ruled for the Sacketts, but the consequences are immediate and profound, especially for New Mexico, because, as one of only three states not exercising “primacy” over enforcement of EPA regulations regarding stormwater from construction sites, it is unclear if there are any rules now at all.
Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans, or SWPPP, for construction sites with more than an acre of disturbance have been required since 1972. This was widely ignored in New Mexico until the EPA cracked down around 2005. It ordered the state to either come up with and enforce rules as stringent as the EPA’s or simply help the federal agency enforce its rules.
The state — with strong backing from the New Mexico Home Builders Association, which was fearful of environmental overreach from zealous individuals in the New Mexico Environment Department — chose the latter and began helping the EPA.
Almost overnight, a new compliance industry was formed, and SWPPP became the onerous, expensive and confusing requirement for subdivision developers and Las Campanas builders, among others. Silt fences, wattle tubes, washout pits, logbooks and five-figure fines for minor infractions terrorized builders and inflated construction costs.
The original idea was to keep mud off streets with stormwater inlets that flow eventually to “navigable” waters of the United States like the Rio Grande. More on that later. Because the Rio Grande corridor is a rift valley and every arroyito flows to an arroyo that flows to a creek that flows to a river that flows to the Rio Grande, that meant virtually every construction site needed a SWPPP plan.
The ridiculousness of capturing methods to prevent excessive “turbidity” leaving construction sites is evident to anyone driving along West Alameda past Camino Alire after a monsoon rain. Backhoes push dirt over the edge, where it washes freely into the Santa Fe River on its way to the Rio Grande. Except you can’t drive there now since an epic storm washed out massive culverts designed to get that mud to the river more efficiently.
The Sackett ruling essentially forces New Mexico to exercise primacy and come up with its own rules. It won’t be easy, but the rules can be sensible. The first sensible act will be to recognize and resurrect the Supreme Court decision of 1909 that the Rio Grande, at least the portion in New Mexico, is not navigable and therefore not included as “waters of the United States.”
It doesn’t mean the Rio Grande cannot and should not be protected. It should be protected. Especially from toxic agricultural runoff, produced fracking water, E. coli from municipal wastewater treatment plants, radioactive contaminants from laboratories and runoff from paved parking lots.
Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion that only surface waters connected directly to navigable waters of the United States deserve EPA protection is wrong. The Texas-versus-New Mexico lawsuits showing groundwater pumping in New Mexico diminishes surface flow of the Rio Grande that Texas claims as its own is proof of connectivity of all waters.
New rules for protecting the waters of New Mexico will be contentious. New Mexico homebuilders will once again be in the fray. Hopefully, environmental advocates will recognize the folly of pointless and expensive construction site containment measures.