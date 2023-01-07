Column ideas from readers are always welcomed. The latest comes from John Briscoe, retired architect and former Albuquerque planning commissioner now residing in Taos who flies out of Santa Fe’s airport a few times a year.

He correctly notes that even with a few more houses spoiling the last unspoiled entry into Santa Fe on Old Pecos Trail, it will be way better than the ghastly view greeting visitors leaving the airport.

Nothing against automobile junkyards and concrete and gravel operations, legitimate businesses with rights to exist where located, but are they really what we want visitors to experience upon first arriving in the City Different?

Contact Kim Shanahan at kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

