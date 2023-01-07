Column ideas from readers are always welcomed. The latest comes from John Briscoe, retired architect and former Albuquerque planning commissioner now residing in Taos who flies out of Santa Fe’s airport a few times a year.
He correctly notes that even with a few more houses spoiling the last unspoiled entry into Santa Fe on Old Pecos Trail, it will be way better than the ghastly view greeting visitors leaving the airport.
Nothing against automobile junkyards and concrete and gravel operations, legitimate businesses with rights to exist where located, but are they really what we want visitors to experience upon first arriving in the City Different?
It doesn’t have to be that way.
Over a decade ago, the late Richard Cook decided to use his money, machines and know-how to build a bridge over N.M. 599 to the airport. Jaguar Drive, the main east/west arterial road through Tierra Contenta from Cerrillos Road, stopped at the west end of Tierra Contenta property near N.M. 599.
Cook had large land holdings on both sides of the highway, but his biggest parcel, 371 acres, was across the road, landlocked and blocked by airport property owned by the city.
Cook, with typical bravado, tired of waiting for a Jaguar Drive interchange and built it himself to Department of Transportation specifications with a company he owned in the business.
The problem is, the road ended exactly at the dividing line between his property and the city’s. Cook had no ability to plow through and connect to the airport, and apparently the city felt no urgency to make the connection through its property, either.
The city’s Public Works Department website lists 56 worthy projects eligible for capital improvement funding. That includes the extension of Paseo del Sol in Tierra Contenta. But an airport connection to N.M. 599 has not been considered.
Like John Briscoe, one must wonder why.
The distance from the Jaguar extension to the terminal is short, no more than a few hundred yards. There’s a bit of a dip between the two, but nothing as severe as the major arroyo that must be crossed in extending Paseo del Sol.
It’s certainly not incumbent on Cook’s daughter, Katharine Cook Fishman, the current owner of Cook’s companies and properties, to make the airport connection. Her family has done enough already, but they would clearly benefit from a connection.
Opening up their 371 acres to future development is ripe with possibilities. As the only large undeveloped area in the city zoned industrial, it could and should be seen for what it can be. One of Santa Fe’s oldest industrial zones, the hodgepodge of businesses east of Siler Road, is inexorably and appropriately transitioning to mixed use, including high-density residential.
Easy on/off access to N.M. 599 and Interstate 25 would seem to be major attractions to businesses currently hanging on in the Siler Road area. Because of noise, large swaths of airport areas are off-limits to residential development, including much of Fishman’s property, which is why industrial development, warehousing and hotels abound around airports.
The primary approach to Santa Fe’s airport comes from the north, with an undoubtedly beautiful view of the city spreading out below from the base of the mountains. On the ground, it’s a different and disappointing story.
Imagine instead heading east from the airport with the Sangre de Cristo mountains spread out along the vista.
Imagine accessing N.M. 599 within minutes for a leisurely drive north until dropping into the city from the top of Opera Hill. That’s an unspoiled view worth supporting.