Pity the poor old much-maligned 1999 general plan. It seems responsible for all ill-conceived development Santa Fe has experienced in recent years.
It is so last millennium. Although probably fewer than a hundred people have read the entire thing in 23 years, conventional wisdom agrees it’s outdated and a new one is needed for our times.
No problem, just shove aside a few old ones on the dusty shelf and make room for the new one — four years from now.
That’s what the city’s Quality of Life Committee was told Wednesday, the first trot-out of what we have been breathlessly awaiting since, what, 2005?
As the last chair of the city’s Long-Range Planning Committee, unceremoniously abandoned by newly elected Mayor Alan Webber in March 2018, I can report there is another draft plan on the dusty shelf that our committee was vetting until its unexpected demise.
It was general plan-lite and initiated by former City Councilor Patti Bushee, who badgered the last long-range planning director, Reed Liming, to come up with something before he retired at the end of 2017. Which he did, along with Richard MacPherson, his trusted lieutenant.
It was intended to be “user-friendly.” At less than 50 pages, it was predicated on the notion that a picture was worth a thousand words, probably more if in color, and charts and graphs were priceless.
It gave nodding homage to a slew of other dusty plans, like the Metropolitan Planning Organization transportation plan, Sustainable Santa Fe plan, bicycle and trails plan, highway corridor plan, escarpment plan and a few others lost to the fog of memory.
The new one is sure to be deluxe. Staff told councilors they could not yet reveal who or how much, but councilors were assured they’d hear soon and, as stakeholders, would be interviewed and surveyed.
The process is headed by long-range planning professional Heather Lamboy, who is back with the city as the assistant land-use director to Director Jason Kluck. Gone for nearly 20 years with planning positions in Florida and Colorado, she was a finalist for Kluck’s position and enthusiastic about the challenge.
She cited current concerns, including the dire need for more housing, especially affordable housing. She mentioned the city’s Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth, or CHART, process; gentrification, displacement; racism and discrimination in housing; sustainability; diminishing water resources; and the exciting possibilities of midtown redevelopment. She’s obviously been studying the issues since her June hiring.
Councilors offered wry lots-of-luck sentiments and expressed relief that someone was up for the heavy lift, a lift even heavier with the city’s intent to simultaneously update Chapter 14, the city’s land development and zoning code.
A couple of councilors expressed hope the work would be an antidote to “piecemeal” development, a term that leaves befuddled developers scratching their heads. What development is not “piecemeal”?
A parcel comes on the market. The zoning is analyzed. Sometimes changes are sought and sometimes approved. The parcel gets bought and something gets built. Rinse and repeat. Non-piecemeal development is a new city in the Saudi Arabian desert, sprawling empty apartments in China or a frozen-in-time gulag in Siberia.
Lamboy pledges less “narrative” than the 1999 version with more actionable goals. Maybe like the much-vaunted infill goals of 1999, with its radical R7-I zoning entitling R-5 tracts to have seven homes per acre within the urban core, which has never happened.
Much to the frustration of planners, most developers only consulted the future land-use map accompanying the narrative plan. That map indicated where growth was intended and how much denser it should be. That map gave hope to “piecemeal” future developments, like what’s proposed for Old Pecos Trail. What will the new map show?
Kim Shanahan has been a
Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.