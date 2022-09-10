Pity the poor old much-maligned 1999 general plan. It seems responsible for all ill-conceived development Santa Fe has experienced in recent years.

It is so last millennium. Although probably fewer than a hundred people have read the entire thing in 23 years, conventional wisdom agrees it’s outdated and a new one is needed for our times.

No problem, just shove aside a few old ones on the dusty shelf and make room for the new one — four years from now.

Kim Shanahan has been a

Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.

