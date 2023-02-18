Two recent land-use decisions by the Santa Fe City Council — Old Pecos Trail and South Meadows Road — provided a wealth of misinformation. Between sworn testimony at public hearings and reader commentary trailing news stories, many declarative statements went unchallenged.
This column addresses a few.
The decision made in the early morning hours Feb. 9 regarding South Meadows sparked councilors to scapegoat Santa Fe County for reneging on its pledge for an undefined park on 22 acres it couldn’t convince the city to take on.
A twist on an old pattern saw councilors counting noses and voting against unpopular projects in their own districts, knowing full well the majority would pass what was necessary. It happened on Old Pecos Trail and again on South Meadows.
Given the severity of our current housing crisis, one forgives obvious pandering to district voters if ultimate decisions are foregone. Mayor Alan Webber also must rejoice when a majority moves a project forward, making his affirmative vote a formality that keeps him off the tie-breaking hot seat.
That brings up the biggest myth to dispel. Neither the mayor nor his administration are the cause for the flurry of construction taking place during his five years at the helm. It’s like blaming a president for the price of gasoline or mortgage interest rates.
Former Mayor Javier Gonzales broke the dam on pent-up apartment applications by waiving mandatory 15% affordability requirements, and median home prices are driving construction of homeownership subdivisions, mostly outside the mayor’s jurisdiction south of Interstate 25.
Some believe the mayor and his administration have actually stymied and slow-walked major projects, like public roads for Tierra Contenta, which should have been underway 10 years ago, or the midtown campus, which won’t see new residents for years, probably not until the next mayor is elected.
In fairness, the mayor would point to recent progress on midtown as evidence there’s a light at the end of that tunnel.
Still, affordable housing rules continue to defy understanding or acceptance, even by regular readers of this newspaper. Here are the facts: No developers building homes for ownership in a subdivision of more than 10 lots can buy their way out of building affordable homes by paying a fee-in-lieu. They must provide 20%. No exceptions, no waivers, no backroom deals.
Those affordable homes are sold at different price tiers, and all for less than what they cost to build. At the lowest tier, much less. None of the homes can be flipped by owners and sold at market rates. Liens are placed on homes preventing that from happening. They are not built to lower standards than market-rate homes in the same subdivision.
Finishes and features aren’t as fancy, but construction quality is the same. Same concrete, same framing, same windows, same insulation, same subcontractors. Santa Fe’s building codes for energy and water efficiency are the best in the state by far and as good as anywhere in the country. Rigorous attention to those details makes a better and more resilient house. Homewise has exceeded quality mandated by those codes for its entire storied history.
Santa Fe adopted codes years ago with possible relevance to South Meadows and its proximity to the Eberline factory site. The EPA designates Santa Fe County as radon zone 1, the worst there is. State codes don’t require radon mitigation measures for new homes, but Santa Fe does and has for 10 years.
The code calls for passive mitigation with collection and venting under floor slabs, with the capability of active mitigation using exhaust fans if testing warrants the need. It wouldn’t cost much more for Homewise to opt for active measures. One suspects it will.
Finally, with offsets provided by the city’s water bank, there is no net increase in aggregate water demand from any new subdivisions.