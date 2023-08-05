Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, with which I’ve been associated as committee and board member for more than 15 years, continues to evolve.

Under leadership by Kurt Krahn, who began following the huge strides of Habitat icon Ted Swisher more than four years ago, the organization is poised to substantially increase production over its average of six or seven homes a year.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich’s office appears to have taken note, which is not surprising since our local chapter pioneered a housing type the Albuquerque Democrat is known to support. He’s taken heat from climate deniers for advocacy of all-electric energy efficient homes, but Santa Fe Habitat has been building such dwellings longer than Heinrich has been talking about them.

Contact Kim Shanahan at kimboshanahan@gmail.com.

Recommended for you