Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, with which I’ve been associated as committee and board member for more than 15 years, continues to evolve.
Under leadership by Kurt Krahn, who began following the huge strides of Habitat icon Ted Swisher more than four years ago, the organization is poised to substantially increase production over its average of six or seven homes a year.
U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich’s office appears to have taken note, which is not surprising since our local chapter pioneered a housing type the Albuquerque Democrat is known to support. He’s taken heat from climate deniers for advocacy of all-electric energy efficient homes, but Santa Fe Habitat has been building such dwellings longer than Heinrich has been talking about them.
When Krahn visited Heinrich’s office in Washington a few months ago, he mentioned the imminent receipt of donated land in the city. The six acres was in the news and subject to mild controversy and emotionally charged misinformation.
With topographically challenging raw land, engineering and infrastructure will be a steep learning curve. Individual lots, even with donated land, will be more expensive than what normally works for the nonprofit and its homeowners.
Heinrich’s office listened and got a $1.1 million grant for Santa Fe Habitat into the recently passed Senate appropriation bill for infrastructure development for 25 to 30 lots on land Carlos Garcia tried to give to the city.
The parcel is next to the Frank S. Ortiz Dog Park. It is a rugged area laced with trails loved by dogs and people.
There’s no guaranteed money until the bill passes the House and sits on the president’s desk, but it looks promising and proves it pays to schmooze. If it does, and Habitat goes forward with construction, the $1.1 million will make a big dent in development costs likely well over $50,000 per lot.
Garcia and Habitat have a history. He brokered the purchase Habitat and Santa Fe Area Homebuilders made together when buying the sprawling building that houses their south side offices and the ReStore.
Garcia first attempted to donate his property to the city to expand the dog park, but the city refused, citing potential liability from unknown conditions. Park lovers feared the worst — that Garcia would sell to someone willing to bet six luxury homes on one-acre lots would sell quickly and close off well-used trails.
Instead, Garcia reached out to Krahn, and a deal was struck. Habitat got the land and committed to open trail access in whatever new neighborhood plan emerged.
Most park visitors come from from east-side parking areas, but many on streets abutting West Alameda Road, like Mesa Vista, Mesa Verde and Bob Street, access the park by crossing Habitat’s property.
Those are also the only entrances for whatever gets built on Habitat’s property.
Because other vacant and adjacent parcels are owned by the Housing Trust and Communico Inc., a development company owned by Susan and Wayne Nichols, longtime fixtures in Santa Fe real estate and development, more homes likely are coming.
Because adjacent neighborhoods have five to seven homes per acre, it’s easy to imagine dozens of homes in new, affordable north-side neighborhoods in the rugged hills above West Alameda.
It’s also easy to imagine existing neighbors concerned about increased traffic, stormwater runoff, declining property values from affordable homes, disruption of fragile ecosystems and every other argument made by housing deniers.
Habitat knew what was coming by accepting Garcia’s offer. It wasn’t an easy decision, but fulfilling Habitat’s mission outweighed the trepidation.
Now, with Heinrich’s efforts and Garcia’s generosity, a new neighborhood of net-zero energy affordable homes may emerge.