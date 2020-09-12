Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity has a virtual Build-A-Thon and silent auction starting Monday that runs until Sept. 20 and features lots of cool stuff to bid on to support its mission of providing decent housing for those priced out of traditional home ownership.
But that’s not what this column is about.
Santa Fe is blessed with scores of worthy nonprofits. Two of the best are Habitat and YouthWorks. Their intricate connection makes them both even better.
The construction director of any Habitat affiliate is a key person in the organization. For the past few years in Santa Fe, that has been Rob Lochner. It takes someone with far more skills than a typical job site superintendent.
Lochner coordinates a variety of individuals with a wide range of construction experience. There’s the future homeowner with friends and family providing 500 hours of required labor. There are few AmeriCorps volunteers doing a year’s service barely surviving on meager stipends.
There are the “regulars,” mostly retired folks who failed at retirement and provide institutional memory. There are “destination” volunteers who turn a Santa Fe vacation into working service. There are companies, schools and other groups who pledge work as team-building exercises, and then there are the young adults from YouthWorks.
YouthWorks is what makes our Habitat chapter unique. It provides the young muscle Lochner relies upon for some of the hardest tasks. YouthWorks also is where Lochner’s heart has its biggest opening.
When Melynn Schuyler founded YouthWorks in 2001, Lochner was one the first hires. His job was imparting universal life skills education to 30 public school sixth and seventh grade classes on a regular basis. Being an outdoors guy, he also began the nonprofit’s Youth Conservation Corps, still going strong with including a recent cleanup of the Santa Fe River.
After a few years, Lochner left YouthWorks to work for Homewise, running its home renovation projects. Ten years ago, he landed at Habitat as the director of volunteer and family services and then, in 2014, as director of construction. It was in that role where the connection between YouthWorks and Habitat was solidified.
YouthWorks has been the recipient of extremely competitive YouthBuild grants from the U.S. Department of Labor. The grants provide employment skills and education for cohorts of people between the ages of 16 to 24. Each cohort lasts 18 months and provides a small stipend, with a requirement for 32 hours of work and eight hours of education. Seventy-five percent of the youth are high school dropouts pursuing their General Educational Development diploma or work skill certificates. Twenty-five percent can have high school diplomas but have other life challenges, such as homelessness.
Nearly 250 young adults have completed the program over the years, with more than 90 percent earning skills certificates and nearly 50 percent receiving their GED diplomas.
When those green kids show up on Lochner’s job site, it can be a culture shock. Older people volunteering their time, families earning sweat equity and out-of-towners dipping in for a taste of Santa Fe may not be something they’ve encountered much. Lochner’s gruff kindness and solid work ethic are the perfect model for volunteers and YouthWorks kids alike.
Habitat for Humanity builds great houses, but it also is building great lives through hard work and positive examples of service. To learn more, visit santafehabitat.org.
