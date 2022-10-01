One of the greatest gifts of growing up with very little is creativity. In high
school, I earned the nickname “Maverick” after fixing the bumper on
my Gramma’s 1978 Pontiac Catalina with duct tape and a hanger. Some
(my little sister, to be specific) were equally in awe of my creativity in the
kitchen, as I prepared hits like “flight of government cheese with BBQ
sauce.” Without a backyard, I’d never considered applying my skills to
growing food.
Fast forward to 2013. I’m an English professor in Santa Fe. As part of a
campus-wide interdisciplinary learning program, I’m asked to develop
assignments and curricula that somehow relate to the topic of “water.” I
come across a 2012 Ted Talk called “How We Can Eat Our Landscapes” by
Pam Warhurst, and my life changes forever. In her talk, Warhurst discussed
how, one night at dinner, she and friends came up with an idea that would
soon transform the landscape of Todmorden, their small West Yorkshire,
England, town. “Vegetable Tourism” was born. From police stations
to cemeteries, they imagined a movement in which edible landscapes
appeared at every turn.
As Warhurst said, “Let’s imagine that our town is focused around three
plates: a community plate — the way we live our everyday lives; a learning
plate — what we teach our kids in school and what new skills we share
amongst ourselves; and a business plate — what we do with the pound in
our pocket and which businesses we choose to support.”
Not only was that Ted Talk extremely well-received in my classes, it was
also a hit at home with my then-five-year-old daughter. Having historically
killed most of our indoor house plants, we started with a simple garden in
the backyard of our rental. We made makeshift beds with scraps of wood
and fencing that we found in the yard and created the “Mermaid Garden.”
Fast-forward again. Today, as a first-time homeowner and single mom
on a budget, I’ve remained dedicated to growing food. My now-15-yearold
set up the irrigation system, and we’re flush in greens, tomatoes, corn
and squash. Feeling empowered to take action because I was no longer
renting, we’ve started building our own edible landscape. In front, grapes
grow to honor my grandparents, and apples and cucumbers grow, with
a sign inviting passersby to have a snack. We save money and meet our
neighbors. Sometimes I arrive home to anonymous gifts of strawberries
or freshly made pickles.
“How We Can Eat Our Landscapes” spawned many cool student
projects about community gardens and more sustainable ways to grow
and access food. A favorite line of mine from the talk is “They want
positive actions they can engage in, and in their bones, they know it’s
time to take personal responsibility and invest in more kindness to each
other and to the environment.” As I read it again today, the message
seems as urgent and relevant as ever.
Are there affordable, climate-loving and accessible ways to grow food
and create community in Santa Fe?
Thirty-year Santa Fe resident Catherine Hebenstreit, a longtime
advocate and activist, says “Yes!” She brought growing-your-own to
life for herself and 14 families in the traditional Village of Agua Fria
neighborhood. “I started in May of 2020,” says Hebenstreit, “[when]
I realized I couldn’t just make food for myself and have my family out
there with no water, no food. So I just decided to go for it.”
Through her own research and classes at the Santa Fe Community
College, Hebenstreit and the 14 families have cooperatively embarked
on their own movement: Luz do Sol Community Farming and Aquaponics
Project. Luz do Sol means “Light of the Sun” in Portuguese,
and it’s a fitting name for the 42-foot geodesic dome greenhouse
that, at a glance, subtly melts into the landscape. Inside, though, it’s
lush with technicolor cascades of produce and kale trees — all being
grown with 90 percent less water than soil beds by using a closed
aquaponics system.
Affordable? Ultimately, yes. Climate-loving? Definitely. Accessible?
Yes (and extra helpful because there aren’t any grocery stores nearby).
Three plates: community, learning and business? Luz do Sol has connected
with local organizations and Santa Fe Community College, and
will soon offer community education and outreach, including tours
and an internship.
Strengthening our communities through food and connection is
creative problem-solving with endless possibilities. As Warhurst said,
“If you eat, you’re in.” Sign me up!