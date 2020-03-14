Gardening is important for a good home vibe. And while it’s a little early to put frost-sensitive plants in the ground, there’s lots you can do.
“By late March, you can plant trees and shrubs,” said gardening pro Kendall McCumber. “And by late March and early April, we start planting perennials, things like purple coneflower, black-eyed Susan, lavender, ice plants, thymes, day lilies and shrub roses.”
The 25-year-old firm McCumber Fine Gardens is known for a publicly visible example of its work: the florally resplendent medians on Paseo de Peralta near the Roundhouse. McCumber and her crews design and install gardens as well as flagstone, rock walls and water features for residential landscapes in the Santa Fe area.
A lot of the plants they’ve started growing are for
containers that the company renovates for its clients every spring.
“We have some plants that I know from experience are really hard to get, so I thought, why not just grow them ourselves? Some of these are Mojave sage, hopflower oregano and also dwarf butterfly bush, which we use in pots as the high filler — we don’t always use grasses.”
Speaking of pots, a crew of strong men unpacked an entire shipping container of them at McCumber’s new facility March 9. Her business, previously located at her home, is now in the commercial space at 86 Old Las Vegas Highway that formerly was the home of the Tropic of Capricorn business.
All kinds and colors of pots, all the way up to human-size, are now arrayed at the McCumber Garden Shop. The glazes on them are gorgeous and pretty indestructible.
“Everything we got today comes from Vietnam, and it’s high-fire ceramics,” McCumber said. “They winter over for years and years. I’ve been buying these for 15 years now. They don’t fade, they don’t crack.”
Discovering container gardening — planting in pots rather than in the ground — can be a revelation. There’s no worry about gophers, you can use a variety of beautiful pots, and you can move things around your patio, courtyard or other spaces. And when you water, it’s contained in each pot, rather than having to irrigate large areas.
You can get a good start at
the new garden shop, which is selling pots and planters, houseplants, flowering plants and a good selection of cacti and succulents.
The latter are archetypal examples of xeric or drought-tolerant plants, and they’re also perfect for growing in the house, inside a window, for example. For her new shop, McCumber did a display with a beautiful collection of succulents and cacti on a long table. A channel under the glass top holds a naturalistic installation of stones and yucca and lotus seedpods.
It’s a great advertisement for another angle on McCumber’s domain: recycling dried plant materials and juxtaposing them with colorful pots and live plants. This can be done inside the house, including to offset the grays and whites of winter.
“Art and gardens enhance the quality of people’s lives,” she said. “A lot of us travel and we find hidden things we haven’t seen, but we all have to make our own home spaces and some kind of retreat as well. And they need to be somewhat ever-changing, with an element of surprise, like when you come back and a flower has popped open. There’s something that’s amazingly joyful about that that speaks to just about everybody.”
McCumber and John Kieling recently vacationed in Mexico. In fact, they were married there Feb. 18.
“We’d pick places with gardens that are so cool because you’ll be walking down a path and you see a beautiful pot or a stone dragon — we’re going to be getting more of that kind of thing in the shop. Because what is it that makes people’s gardens wonderful and that they really connect with? It’s more than just slapping in a patio and a few plants. You have to have a few special ornaments to make it your own.
“There’s something about the magic that a garden adds,” McCumber said. “And everybody has their own budget. It can be just a few gorgeous pots.”
Mid-March is a little early to count on young, new plants not getting flattened by frost outdoors. In fact, she said, you can definitely count on frost. But if you’ve got the hots to get gardening, you can get pots and prep them: get some going inside the house until moving them outside after Santa Fe’s traditional frost-free date of May 15.
The last two weeks in May are prime time to get everything going outside for a good, long growing and flowering season.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.