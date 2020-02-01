A recent column patted Jack Milarch, longtime CEO of the New Mexico Home Builders Association, on the back for his years of service and ability to read the changing political colors in our state. A deeply reddish purple himself, he has come to respect and work with those of a bluer hue who have blown in from the north to assume leadership roles in the Roundhouse.
Indeed, his neighborhood in north Albuquerque, a former Republican stronghold, flipped Democrat in 2018 when Dayan Hochman-Vigil, a 34-year-old unknown, bested well-known Republican Brad Winter in a race for the open seat of House District 15.
Hochman-Vigil graduated from Santa Fe High in 2003 from a class that also included Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez, one of Santa Fe’s new city councilors. They were part of a group of young women I’ve followed since their high school days because of their close friendship with my daughter from the same class. They’re progressives, for sure, but also eminently practical, which Milarch is discovering.
Hochman-Vigil is co-sponsoring House Bill 64 with Damon Ely, also a lawyer and one who’s not shy about suing other lawyers. The bill is Milarch’s No. 1 priority in this short session because it attempts to make it harder for law firms to sue to recover monetary damages from alleged construction defects in homes that Milarch’s members build.
Doesn’t sound very “progressive” does it? So why did a progressive like Hochman-Vigil get behind it?
Because she recognizes current actions by legal sharks attacking newly built homes are not out to recover damages from a trial, but rather to file lawsuits to shake down insurance carriers who write general liability policies for subcontractors. It’s not about construction defects, it’s about settlements.
Their calculus is, if they sue, especially with enough homes in a given neighborhood worked on by the same subcontractor, insurance carriers will fold like cheap suits and settle, which invariably they do. No third-party inspection, no proof of damage, no proof of harm and no right-to-cure by the subcontractor.
In two short pages, HB 64 requires homeowners to be informed on what they’re signing on to and to disclose a few simple things — the address of the affected home, the nature of the defect and the damages and harm that occurred because of the defect.
With no such requirements in place now, scurrilous layers harvest generic addresses worked on by a particular subcontractor, who may or may not have been responsible for an alleged problem, and then go after the insurance carrier. Sometimes, the homeowner doesn’t even know something is being alleged or sought on their behalf.
Milarch reports cases of homeowners getting checks (after the sharks take their greedy bite) and don’t even knowing what it’s for. Doesn’t sound so bad, free money and no heavy lifting. The problem is there’s now a requirement to disclose upon future sale that the home received a settlement for a perceived defect.
If the homeowner doesn’t use that money to fix the supposed defect and takes a cruise instead, they must disclose there was a problem they ignored. Except there was probably never a problem in the first place.
As a plaintiffs attorney, Hochman-Vigil knows HB 64 doesn’t prohibit legitimate lawsuits for real defects, either individually or as a class, but does recognize shaking down insurance companies just because one can tarnishes her profession.
Contractors, like lawyers, can be corrupt, unethical and screw things up. But the good ones need to stick together no matter their political hue. Milarch has found a good one in his own backyard.
