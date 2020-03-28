If we get those April showers, be ready to capture the rainwater that your May flowers love.
In truth, that old saying barely applies to Santa Fe, which gets only eight-tenths of an inch of rain in the average April. But whatever falls, it makes much more sense to use that for your gardens and landscaping than tapping into the precious drinking-water supply.
“Plants don’t respond to that hard water with all the minerals from our deep wells,” said Jeremiah Kidd. “Plants love rainwater, which is more acidic, softer, and it actually even picks up a little nitrogen as it comes down, so there’s a little bit of fertilizer in it.”
Kidd is the owner of San Isidro Permaculture, a company that helps people harvest rainwater and design productive gardens. “We really try to push edible landscaping and perennials like fruiting shrubs,” he said. But if your purpose is more about erosion control and creating wildlife habitat, he advocates adding seeds of native shrubs like Apache plume, chamisa, four-wing saltbush and mountain mahogany.
And a most logical emphasis today, with our strict cautions about COVID-19, is growing your own food. “People think it’s quaint to grow a few vegetables, but it’s a lot better than having to go to stores, where you don’t know who has touched them.”
Kidd also raised the specter of a diminishing supply of produce because the coronovirus scare has virtually closed the Mexico-U.S. border. “A third to half of the seasonal farmworkers, who have green cards and go back and forth, can’t get back to the U.S. now. It’s planting season in California, and with that farm workforce not here, what’s going to be the availability of fresh produce in June?
“It’s even more reason to plant your own veggies right now!”
Spinach, lettuce, carrots and chile love growing up nourished with rainwater. There are two basic ways to make that happen. One is with active rainwater harvesting. The simplest method is to put screened rain barrels under your canales, then either hook up a hose to them or get some exercise walking back and forth between the barrel and your garden and shrubs with a watering can.
At the high end of active harvesting, your rainwater goes to large storage tanks (above ground or buried), then is pumped to your plants in a timed system.
What you pay can vary widely. A couple of rain barrels costs $200 or $300, while a pair of 2,500-gallon cisterns, buried, and a good plumbing system and timer will be about $20,000.
Storing 5,000 gallons of water might seem excessive, but that’s about how much you will have if you’re able to harvest a third of the water coming off a 2,500-square-foot roof over a typical Santa Fe year, Kidd said.
“First you have water from winter snowmelt and you use it in the dry spring, then you fill up again with the summer rains and use it during the dry fall.”
The second basic method is passive water harvesting. Instead of storage and plumbing, it’s all about earthwork: building swales and berms, dry stream beds, pumice wicks and detention ponds that direct storm water into your landscape rather than letting it run off.
Pumice wicks are trenches filled with pumice that route water from the canales and spread it out evenly into the landscape. You can either aim the trenches toward specific plants or simply use them to distribute the water into your soil so it isn’t wasted by running off your property.
“Our main goal is not let a single drop of water leave the property,” said Reese Baker, owner of The RainCatcher.
One way Baker prevents such loss is by installing so-called Zuni bowls. He has built these features at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden and at some of the landscaped subdivision entrances in Las Campanas.
“The people out there have put a lot of effort and resources into decreasing water use at all their entrances,” he said. “Twenty-five years ago, the developer put these island entrances in, and they used a lot of nonnative plants and there was no rainwater harvesting. We’ve changed all that to terraced rock walls with mulch and soil and rainwater. And they’ve planted drought-tolerant plants.”
Zuni bowls feature rock-constructed water-retention basins. “They’re based on an old Zuni technique where they would take water running off the mesa and drop it down into a series of [permanent, wide] bowls that would hold the water,” Baker said. “Then they would plant their crops along them.
“One of the coolest things is that in the center of the Zuni bowls, we’re putting in dead wood and inoculating it with different species of edible and medicinal mushrooms that are also known to pull out toxins coming out of our urban environments. That’s what I’m doing my Ph.D. in biology on at the University of New Mexico: bioremediation of stormwater. It’s really exciting stuff.”
