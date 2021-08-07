Who doesn’t love a parade? I know I do, especially when it is one I’m not stressing about, as I did for many years around Haciendas — A Parade of Homes, annually staged by the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association.
Now in its 29th year, it starts Friday through Aug. 15 and finishes the following weekend from Aug. 20-22. My first experience was 26 years ago as a superintendent for Bruce Thompson, the builder of the Tierra Madre subdivision in Phase 1A of Tierra Contenta.
Our home was one of the first affordable homes in the Parade. We were up against another affordable homebuilder, Rob Gibbs and his company, BT Housing. They had a competing subdivision in Tierra Contenta and were darn good builders, but we swept every award in our price category, including Best Craftsmanship. We caught the bug.
The next year we planned to sit it out, but at the urging of developer Don Altshuler, we entered a home with seven weeks to build before judging day. We literally walked out the back door with buckets, mops and rags in hand while judges walked in the front door. That’s stress.
Later, as the head of the association, the stress was on the other side of the event. That I don’t miss. No matter how successful, there were always glitches, sore non-winners and unforeseen consequences. Still, it’s a can’t-miss event. Santa Fe’s best builders have made it a success over the years, and Santa Fe has great builders.
This year, there are 13 entries but only eight open to visitors on the self-guided tour. Last year’s Parade was all virtual. There were high hopes for a back-to-normal Parade for 2021, but supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages hit the industry hard.
Two Parade mainstays, Prull Custom Builders and Woods Design Builders, both perennial favorites with a slew of awards between them, had to forgo this year rather than put forward unfinished homes. That’s a shame; the public will miss them, and they will miss the thousands of visitors who never miss a chance to see their spectacular offerings.
It’s nice to see old friends back in the Parade. Gibbs is back with a new company, Arete Homes, and is developing an 18-home subdivision called Valverde at Las Campanas. It is one of the few offerings of homes for sale. Gibbs has come a long way from Tierra Contenta circa 1995.
It’s also good to see Zachary Shultz and his two sons, Aaron and Josh, carrying the family tradition with two homes on the tour. They have teamed again with Santa Fe architectural institution Lorn Tryk as they continue to evolve Santa Fe style with sleek finishes, crisp edges and modern minimalism.
A home I’ll make sure to see is Green Star Builders. Jesse Gries and wife, Karla Helland, don’t often enter the Parade, but when they do, they wow judges and the public. Gries is a great builder, but his true love is behind a welder’s shield, creating steel details prominently featured in his homes.
I know my favorite will be Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity’s entry. As a board member, I’m biased, but I couldn’t be prouder of the net-zero energy, all-electric, finely detailed home that construction director Rob Lochner has pulled off with his dedicated team of regular and ageless volunteers. The home also won a national design competition among Habitat chapters.
Tickets are $20 and good for all homes all six days of the tour. With only eight homes, take your time and savor the experience. And don’t forget your masks.
