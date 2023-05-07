North of Santa Fe near Pojoaque is where artist John Axton chases the muse as Alexa plays the blues in his hideout. “My favorite room and the place that gives me the most peace of mind is definitely my studio. That’s where I get to express myself and let all the frustrations out. It’s a casita next to the house. That’s my refuge. It has a full bath, full kitchen. It’s modern New Mexican with a kiva fireplace, vigas, latillas. I have my paints and canvases and guitars here. If things get rough in the main quarters, I can say, ‘That’s it. I’m going out to my studio.’”
Axton adds that inside his hideaway, “I feel grateful. I’m glad I have the space to come to. The gift of having something to come to, to channel your energies is invaluable. It’s a place I can come if I just want to sit here and think and meditate. I have guitars here and can strum a few chords. If I want to invite Alexa into my room, I can do that.”
Most importantly, his studio is where he paints the abstracted minimalist landscapes and seascapes that give him a purpose. “I guess you could say, it’s where I am the most happy. Art saved my life, I think. Probably more than once. Having crazy thoughts. Conversations with myself. I have something worthwhile doing, and people obviously respond to it. So go make some-thing, John, you’ll feel better,” he’s told himself during life’s rough patches.
Connected to the main house by a breezeway, this 437-square-foot space has one semi-circular wall, a passive solar system and a refrigerator stocked with chocolate and Chardonnay. Axton commandeered the casita for his studio ten years ago. He’s got a lifetime jammed in here. “I have two closets which I can’t get into. My friend Barrie McCuan was here yesterday, and he
said, ‘John, you think you can get any more crammed in here?’ I said, ‘Barry, I get the job done.’ I call my painting area here my cockpit. I can stand in one spot and reach everything I need.” There are easels, work benches, a flat file, cabinets, negatives, photos, guitars, four-foot LED shop lights and LED floodlights. And it’s all his. “I am my own landlord now. This is my studio. It’s not rented. This is my space. I do anything I want here. The music. Where I park my car.”
Windows look out onto a rose garden and trees — not that Axton needs a view. “I have this quote on my desk from Leonardo da Vinci. He said that an artist’s studio should be a small space because small rooms discipline the mind and large ones distract it,” Axton relates. “I think the fact that I can shut the door and close out the rat race is the biggest asset. We’re kind of out in the country here.”
Axton grew up in Illinois, where he started out as a musician and commercial illustrator. He met his first wife, Connie Axton, when they were teenagers and his band played at her high school. About that band, Axton says, “There are a lot of artists in this town like myself who thought they were gonna be the next great rock ’n’ roll star, but ended up pushing a paintbrush instead.” He and Connie have been in New Mexico since 1979. He turned into a well-known painter; she turned into a popular gallerista with her long-running Ventana Fine Art. Even though they divorced, he still shows there. His current partner, Michelle LeMieux, works there.
Being the longtime Santa Fean that he is, Axton has had studios every-where: at El Centro de Santa Fe, behind La Casa Sena and on San Francisco Street. New Mexico’s open landscapes are reinterpreted in his spare, haunting paintings. He’s also driven up and down California’s Highway 1, chasing inspiration for his seascapes and finding it at Sea Ranch and Jenner by the Sea, as well as in Maine and Cape Cod. He’s tried life in New York and Montana, too. “But Santa Fe kept calling me back. I couldn’t get out of here. It was like Hotel California. Check in. You can’t check out,” he quips. “Santa Fe gives me and any artist a branding. People love to take things home from Santa Fe, back to Connecticut or wherever. People love to say, we bought this art in Santa Fe by a Santa Fe artist. It diminishes the impact if an artist is in Iowa and shows in Santa Fe. You know what I’m saying?”
About his current property, he says, “I feel finally that it’s home. This has got to be it. After ten years, it’s familiarity. It’s just like an old pair of jeans. They’re not perfect, but you don’t want to give them up.”
Some things never change. Music is still a bedrock for Axton. According to him, when he gets into the studio, “I usually say, Alexa, play the blues.” Approaching 76 now, Axton still pursues his purpose. “I try to make sure I do something in the studio every day at some time during the day. And if it’s at night, so be it. I’ll come out here at 8 p.m. and get in the zone, and before I know it, it’s two in the morning. I think maybe that’s when I feel the best,” he says.
When he needs a jolt of inspiration, well, he says that’s easy to do here too. “I just go outside and take a deep breath and say ‘I am blessed to have this little house.’”