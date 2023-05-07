North of Santa Fe near Pojoaque is where artist John Axton chases the muse as Alexa plays the blues in his hideout. “My favorite room and the place that gives me the most peace of mind is definitely my studio. That’s where I get to express myself and let all the frustrations out. It’s a casita next to the house. That’s my refuge. It has a full bath, full kitchen. It’s modern New Mexican with a kiva fireplace, vigas, latillas. I have my paints and canvases and guitars here. If things get rough in the main quarters, I can say, ‘That’s it. I’m going out to my studio.’”

Axton adds that inside his hideaway, “I feel grateful. I’m glad I have the space to come to. The gift of having something to come to, to channel your energies is invaluable. It’s a place I can come if I just want to sit here and think and meditate. I have guitars here and can strum a few chords. If I want to invite Alexa into my room, I can do that.”

My favorite room: John Axton

