It’s a mantra buyers hear all the time, one oft-repeated in sitcoms and ad campaigns — “The most important factor when purchasing a home comes down to three, and only three, things: location, location, location.”
But what does this dictum really mean? Is it really the crux of any home-buying transaction? Is there any truth to it? According to Sotheby’s International realtor Darlene Streit, “Location goes hand in hand with price. What can you get for the price and location? Should you be buying a $10 million house in Rancho Viejo? No. Is the location appropriate for the price? The house needs to be price-appropriate for the location.”
Fellow realtor Deborah Bodelson of Santa Fe Properties agrees: “It should be price, price, price. Location is always a factor, but the price makes it happen.”
When buying a house, keep in mind you’re also buying the land it’s on and buying into the land around it. Thus, both factors are part of the location consideration. Just as your home can be remodeled, renovated or left unimproved, so too can the land around your property be developed, redeveloped or remain underdeveloped.
Besides being a dwelling for yourself or someone else, your home can be an investment. You invest not only in the house but also in the area around it — its location. And that location, as pointed out by Investopedia this past June, can be a “good” or “bad” investment in the same way as the neighborhood of a house.
Oddly and unfortunately, your home, unlike the land it’s on, is a depreciating asset. And the bigger it is, the more it’ll cost to keep it healthy. This is how locations rise and fall: people in proximity to each other who maintain nice homes maintain a nicer location.
Aside from a well-built house, most people want a home that’s in an area that has a low crime rate. They want a neighborhood that’s accessible to the outdoors and to amenities, such as stores, restaurants, galleries and so forth. They also want friendly, helpful neighbors.
Beyond these slightly “objective” location elements, defining “good” and “bad” can be fluid and a matter of taste and perspective. “Every buyer has different needs, and the location of their new home is dictated by their interests,” says Santa Fe Properties realtor Julia Gelbart.
Part of a house’s good/bad location status hinges on when it was bought and by whom. In 2021, for instance, most homebuyers were millennials. A well-located home for them meant access to transportation links, proximity to good schools and an involved community. Their idea of a good location will influence the value of their house and those around them for years to come.
But that can also change. Good and bad locations don’t necessarily stay that way forever. An up-and-coming neighborhood can fall in value within a few years. For instance, a poorly situated apartment complex can compromise the once-pristine views of the Jemez Mountains. On the other hand, paved roads or an Amazon hub can increase an area’s value.
Normally, proximity to, say, a historic plaza, will ensure desirability. But homes in Las Campanas, Tesuque and Galisteo, all far from the Plaza, have remained just as desirable. Unlike the situation in other cities, Santa Fe’s outlying areas haven’t really suffered a decline in value or desirability. The main reasons? Views and privacy.
"For most buyers,” observes longtime realtor Katherine Blagden of Sotheby’s International Realty, “views are highly desirable. So a handy location with some space around it and a bit of view can make it the winner.”
Other buyers might prefer walkability. Or space. Or no HOA.
This is why Sotheby’s International realtor Joshua Maes asks buyers all kinds of location-related questions. “Where is the property located relative to the part of town that they want to be in? (In Santa Fe, that’s often the Plaza or the Railyard.) Does the buyer want to bicycle out their door and get to trails quickly? Are there nice parks nearby? How easy is the commute to work or to the Santa Fe National Forest?”
As Gelbart says, “Santa Fe has great locations in both city and county, and it’s not just a new home the buyer is seeking, but a location that fits their lifestyle.”
Whatever house you fancy, before going all in, take its context into consideration. Talk to your realtor. Ask around. Do your research. The value of your new home — and your happiness — often comes down not just to where you will be but where you will be in relation to every-thing else around you.
In the words of Santa Fe Properties realtor Amber Williams, “You can replicate a structure, but you cannot replicate the natural beauty of what makes Santa Fe a refuge of choice by so many worldwide. The location is everything for your lifestyle and peace of mind, whatever that means to you.”