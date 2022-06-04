You found the house of your dreams. Let's make an offer, you say to your broker. They come back and tell you three offers have already come in. What do you do?
Realtors J.C. Linson of Barker Realty and Linda Gammon of The Gammon Group/Keller Williams both say that this scenario is a regular occurrence these days. It's the new normal, a phrase that may already be old.
Low interest rates and the shift to remote work were two factors fueling the multiple-offer environment in the recent past. As interest rates rise, however, intense competition for homes may subside a little. Limited inventory remains a key reason buyers are descending on available properties and why there are multiple offers within hours — or even minutes — of a house going on the market.
“We have not really experienced a market like this, with such low inventory,” says Gammon. She has worked with buyers who have had to make offers on several properties before finding a home. “It’s tricky these days.”
Gammon says that when her clients’ offer is one among many, she tries to make it as “clean” as possible, often suggesting they forego seller concessions for closing costs, inspections or repairs. "Today, you can’t even write an offer without a pre-approval letter," she says.
Bidding above the asking price is also a new normal. Before submitting clients’ offers over the asking price, Linson and Gammon advise clients to determine whether they have the cash on hand to make up the difference if the appraisal comes in lower than the negotiated price. “The lender will only lend them an amount based on the appraisal,” Gammon explains. The difference is out of pocket for the buyer, if they still want the home.
Linson says that in order to "win" the property, some buyers will submit an escalating offer, which is an offer that states the buyer is willing to pay a price over the highest bid, up to a certain amount. He notes, however, that many times, buyers will escalate with no cap.
Linson also finds that buyers are coming from all over to Santa Fe, and many purchase homes with cash. This is one reason it's a seller's market right now. According to the REALTORS® Confidence Index Survey, in July 2021, cash sales accounted for 23% of existing-home sales, a significant increase from 16% one year ago, peaking at 25% in April of 2021.
When sellers put their home on the market, they can choose to disclose whether offers have been received, as well details about the offers, but Linson says it is rare for a seller to share detailed information. Sellers can also choose whether they are open to receiving letters from potential buyers, known in the industry as “love letters.”
Linson says that he doesn’t feel personal notes are useful, but Gammon believes they can be helpful at times. She referred to a recent sale in which an individual bought a home for their assistant, who is a single mother. While Gammon's sellers did not receive a personal note from the buyer, she said that if they had, they probably would have gone with this buyer anyway, even at a lower price. “They are soft-hearted people,” she says.
However, Gammon always advises clients to be careful when writing letters to avoid violating any fair housing laws. “People are afraid of being sued if they do or don’t choose a particular buyer,” she says. With regard to writing a letter to a seller, “Stick to what you love about the property,” advises Gammon.
For her sellers, Gammon recommends setting an offer deadline. She feels it gives all buyers a fair chance and prevents some buyers from making an offer out of fear. “If buyers have more time to think and maybe go back for a second look, they often make an offer that is more solid and committed,” she says. “It’s emotional for both sides, the buyers and the sellers.” Providing a future date helps prevent sales from falling through and relieves some of the stress from having to make a rushed decision.
“It’s all about communication and working with a good broker,” says Linson. He believes that it is beneficial to work with someone who has experience and knows both the local market and real estate community. Gammon agrees and adds that it is good to have someone to “absorb the emotional trauma” and act as a counselor through the potentially highly charged experience of buying or selling a home.
Linson approximates that 75% of his buyers are the ones who get the deal. “I’m a former world champion boxer, so I don’t have any quit,” he says, and he credits his tenacity as the reason he often lands the deal. He always reaches out to the seller’s broker to find out what is important to their client and tries to arrange his offers accordingly.
“Sometimes it’s all about money, but not always,” he says. “Some clients need time before they move, so the ability to stay in the home for a certain period makes the deal.”
Gammon does her homework too, yet she finds that when a buyer does lose out on a property, it usually ends up being beneficial to them. “Often a client will tell me they're glad we waited or glad it didn’t work out," says Gammon. Ultimately, it's another home that turns out to be the best house for them.
Linson agrees and adds that although he is going to sound very "Santa Fe," it all works out as it should. It just does.