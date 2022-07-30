Recent news that the Galisteo Basin Preserve will develop no more homesites is great news for hikers and bikers who enjoy the desolate beauty of the ancient trails and sweeping vistas southeast of Santa Fe.
It is also testament to the gut-wrenching risks of grand-scale property development with the most altruistic intentions.
The preserve and its development sprang from the vision of Ted Harrison, who in 2003 realized the narrow mission of his employer, the Trust for Public Lands, was too limiting. With a master’s degree in regional and city planning, Harrison believed conservation, coupled with community development — meaning housing — could flourish in a rural setting.
Harrison, along with Trust for Public Lands veterans Kate Drahn and Gretchen Grogan, formed Commonweal Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to master planning and developing the old Thornton Ranch. It was an ambitious and forward-thinking vision.
The idea was to create a mix of housing types ranging from sprawling off-grid ranch estates to a high-density village supporting up to 650 homes on 400 acres while keeping the vast majority of 13,000-plus acres in conservation easements.
The village would have been the third and final phase of development. It ambitiously imagined up to 300 homes for “workforce housing” partially subsidized by market-rate homes. The village would have stores, schools and a village center.
Because of its proximity to the rail spur from Lamy, it even imagined a possible commuter rail stop to take village residents into downtown Santa Fe. The high-density homesites, as all others, would follow strict and comprehensive sustainability guidelines drafted and enforced by Commonweal.
So sweeping was the vision, and so certain were the prospects, the county incorporated much of the thinking in its own Sustainable Growth Management Plan in 2015. The area along U.S. 285 was even designated a Sustainable Development Area.
Commonweal’s plan closely followed principles of New Urbanism, which posited mixed-use developments could plop down outside urban cores to replicate walkability of high-density “villages.” Similar thinking influenced master planning for Tierra Contenta, Aldea and Oshara Village. None has proved the intent of the 30-year-old philosophy.
Then real estate collapsed in 2008 and slammed the door on residential development in Santa Fe. Land sales and housing starts languished for a decade. Meanwhile, Commonweal, ever optimistic, kept building infrastructure, roads and trails. Some lots were sold and a few homes built, but writing was on the wall.
Mortgaged to the hilt, the bill came due. Rather than sell to developers who could tear up the vision and sell properties willy-nilly, Commonweal sought to preserve its overarching mission of conservancy over “community development.”
Responding to the impending foreclosure, the Eugene V. and Clare E. Thaw Charitable Trust acquired Commonweal’s outstanding loan obligations to protect the preserve’s open spaces and trails. The Thaw trust purchased Commonweal’s loan portfolio for approximately 50 percent of the organization’s accrued $11.2 million debt. Various other contributors covered the balance
Thaw’s deep pockets saved the day and put most land designated for development into conservation easements, keeping public trails open for hiking, biking and riding.
Anyone who has hiked or biked the preserve’s trails knows how special the place is. It’s impossible to crest ridges and gaze over the sweeping basin with fall cottonwoods snaking along the valley and not think of eyes from 1,000 years past who paused for the same breathtaking view.
Development is not for the faint of heart. It is rarely motivated purely by greed, as many would contend. Dreams are real, risks are huge and rewards are few. Fortunately, failure by Commonweal Conservancy is a win for all.
Kim Shanahan has been a Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.