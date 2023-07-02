In real estate, escape usually comes down to one of two things: escape to or escape from. Sometimes they’re even one and the same, as in the case of 11 Polmood Farm, a rolling expanse of 5.6 acres in Tesuque that feels like a European villa . . . a French villa, to be exact. Polmood is both an escape from—an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life (not so much Santa Fe but bigger urban megalopolises, such as New York, Dallas, Los Angeles)—and an escape to. Or rather into. In Polmood’s case, escaping into what’s there: peacefulness, quiet, greenery, sky.

“It has a European flair,” says Cary Spier, who’s listing the property alongside fellow Santa Fe Properties realtor Deborah Bodelson. “And the prolific grounds here are so special. It’s like a public park, only it’s private. It’s secluded but also so close to the city.”

France in the high desert

Recommended for you