Planning commissioners are supposed to be unswayed by public opinion. That’s what I was told at the beginning of my term in 2003.
Chairman Bob Werner, a retired attorney, provided the private orientation. He stressed commission collegiality with no grandstanding or petty public squabbles. He warned against ex parte communication, meaning no talking about cases prior to formal public hearings when thoughts and opinions were duly recorded.
He said we, like judges, should only consider facts as presented in staff-prepared packets and from testimony during public hearings. He admonished that rulings hew to the intent of Chapter 14, the city’s 2-inch-thick land development code. Variances should be rare, and general plan amendments, annexations or zoning changes should follow logic and precedent.
Werner said our only powers were interpretation and recommendation. Elected city councilors got paid the big bucks to kowtow and pander to public sentiment, not volunteers on the Planning Commission.
Presumably we all tried to follow Werner’s rules, but we were also small-town citizens engaged in the who, what and where of cases before us. Land-use attorney Karl Sommer once gave me a compliment after a long night of contentious hearings. At least I think it was a compliment.
He said he was never sure about my vote because I always followed logic. Taken aback, I took that to mean he could usually read what was swaying other commissioners at a public hearing. Either that or he knew what movidas had been set by quiet ex parte conversations.
I don’t know the culture of the current commission, but I suspect it’s not much different. So, it was no surprise when it recommended a zoning change for denser residential development on Old Pecos Trail.
The longest-serving commissioner, Pilar Faulkner, who lives on Santa Fe’s south side, said one of the issues facing the city was certain areas seem to take the brunt of infill projects while others don’t.
She undoubtedly expressed the feelings of many of her neighbors when she reportedly said, “My district gets a lot of infill, and I feel like it is time for other districts to realize that if we all care about affordable housing, the entire city has to do the lifting.”
The potential developer of the property wants to change the zoning from one home per acre to three, which is in line for the area according to the future land-use map that was incorporated in the city’s 1999 general plan.
A similar up-zoning request on Old Pecos Trail was approved for the Chapman family during my tenure. Similar arguments for and against were made 20 years ago — if allowed, there’d be a few affordable houses. If denied, there’d be none. But what about traffic, the U-turns, the last unspoiled entrance to the city?
The same 1999 general plan suggested preserving the Old Pecos Trail scenic corridor and recommended establishing a means to do so. In 2015, then-City Councilor Peter Ives, a resident of the area, passed a resolution to start the process. Neither suggestion nor resolution was acted upon.
Now more than 1,400 residents in the area’s ZIP codes have signed a petition demanding Ives’ resolution become ordinance. That’s a big number. Put to a citywide vote, it would likely be tens of thousands.
Property owners along the corridor are in the dozens, which includes the Santa Fe family wanting to sell its vacant land to the Albuquerque developer. Do not their property rights trump an outraged majority wanting nothing?
Indeed, they do, or should.
Kim Shanahan has been a Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.