Planning commissioners are supposed to be unswayed by public opinion. That’s what I was told at the beginning of my term in 2003.

Chairman Bob Werner, a retired attorney, provided the private orientation. He stressed commission collegiality with no grandstanding or petty public squabbles. He warned against ex parte communication, meaning no talking about cases prior to formal public hearings when thoughts and opinions were duly recorded.

He said we, like judges, should only consider facts as presented in staff-prepared packets and from testimony during public hearings. He admonished that rulings hew to the intent of Chapter 14, the city’s 2-inch-thick land development code. Variances should be rare, and general plan amendments, annexations or zoning changes should follow logic and precedent.

Kim Shanahan has been a Santa Fe green builder since 1986 and a sustainability consultant since 2019. Contact him at shanafe@aol.com.

Popular in the Community