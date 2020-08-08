America’s shortage of construction workers is well documented. With borders closing and walls going up, it’s expected to get much worse. Or is it?
I know a 32-year-old millennial who recently signed on with a Santa Fe remodeling contractor and makes $20 an hour, a decent wage in Santa Fe. On the other hand, until the middle of March, he could make $500 a day on film and advertising sets in New York City, his home for the past 10 years.
His is a classic Santa Fe story. Born in a house on Agua Fría Street and raised in Barrio La Canada, he got out of Santa Fe at 18 and didn't look back. Trained in photography by teacher Michael Webb at Monte del Sol Charter School, he had a talent that was recognized and fostered without taking on crushing college debt.
The gig economy in the Big Apple was easy pickings. Raised in the diversity of the 505, Brooklyn wasn’t intimidating in the least; it was diversity on steroids and an exciting place to be as a 20-something. It was also somewhat immune from the Great Recession of 2008, which devastated the construction industry in Santa Fe and kept it on its back for a lost decade.
Hitting 30 and ending a long-term relationship triggered a bit of introspection. He’d heard about the burgeoning creative industry in New Mexico with the growth of Meow Wolf and Netflix and NBC setting up shop — all companies that could use his skills, but the money was too good back East to pick up sticks and move home.
Then the COVID-19 crisis hit New York City and changed everything. The industry shut down in a day. Everyone was out of work, so he got on a virtually empty plane, masked and gloved, and came back to Santa Fe.
After quarantining at the family cabin for a spell, taking daily temperatures and bathing in the creek, he found a room in a home a high school buddy inherited from his mom and reached out to another friend whose father was a contractor.
Start tomorrow at $15 an hour. On the books.
The first few days were brutal. Jackhammering out a concrete slab in scorching heat is no fun. Some of the guys on the crew were more than happy, and a little amused, to see a softened Anglo lad sweating it out and paying his dues.
He was no stranger to tools, as his contractor father decided he was ready for a suite of basic power tools on his 10th birthday, which resulted in an epic tree house in a sprawling backyard Siberian elm that could sleep up to four other 4-footers.
But like many millennial children of boomer contractors in Santa Fe, building houses, even stunning mega-homes, held no appeal. Passing on the family tradition is quite rare among the transplanted, overeducated, middle-class contractors who fell into and fell in love with homebuilding a few decades ago in Santa Fe.
Because his semiretired contractor father had a garage full of seldom-used tools and a 15-year-old pickup to lend, his new boss bumped him up to $20 an hour and took him off the jackhammer. It’s hardly the start of a career, but it is survival.
When I was 32, 32 years ago, I was firmly ensconced in a homebuilding career that evolved and has been incredibly rewarding. No regrets at all. It was a struggle early on to raise a young family, but my kids were given the best gift a Santa Fe child can have: self-reliance and acknowledgement of the privileges their birthright provides.
There are a lot of millennials in similar straits in Santa Fe. Many could find their way to the essential industry that homebuilding has been determined to be. It’s not easy, but it is rewarding.
