A recent column suggested creating a few roads into forests to harvest standing dead trees from recent fires and to thin skinny trees in forests not yet burned. It also acknowledged wilderness advocates consider any roads in pristine areas the worst possible scenario.
Forestry expert Bryan Bird, in an online response, amplified that perspective and said: “The water quality impact of roads is far more persistent than wildfire.” Bird also accused me of being unaware of existing forest-thinning operations. On that count he is wrong.
The federally funded Collaborative Forest Restoration Program has been around for more than 20 years. Shepherded through Congress by former Sen. Jeff Bingaman, its resources have paid for thinning of more than 186,000 acres of New Mexico forests over the past two decades.
As impressive as that number may be, it’s a fraction of acres burned in wildfires during the same period. It’s about what burned in the first weeks of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Local self-proclaimed experts on forest ecology are ever-present. Some believe the U.S. Forest Service perpetuates a conspiracy to log, thin and burn to the detriment of our health and the health of the forests.
My personal perspective is informed by professional foresters, recipients of CFRP grants and people in the business of forest products with whom I’ve collaborated. Virtually all say rules preventing access are too strict.
Eric Hoffman, for instance, owner of Mammoth Mills and Log Homes in Angel Fire, is a fierce advocate of sustainable forests but makes his living from harvested timber. He recently noted the miles of fire lines created by tracked bulldozers hauled into the the hills by semi-trucks to contain fires would seem as ecologically destructive as a few well-planned logging roads.
David Old, owner of Old Wood company in Las Vegas, N.M., expresses similar frustration with Forest Service access restrictions. His family lost hundreds of privately owned acres of timberlands they were sustainably harvesting prior to the Viveash Fire in the upper Cow Creek watershed in 2000. They then lost hundreds more with the Tres Lagunas Fire in 2014.
In a 2014 New Mexican article, he pointed out the irony of having worked with foresters on his private lands to sustainably thin his roadless acreage only to see bulldozers, trucks and fire crews descend upon it to thwart the fire’s spread and save structures on his property.
He also noted he only had two or three years after the fires to cut dead trees before they fell over and rotted. In a recent conversation, he said he was lucky to find a buyer for his logs at the time. But because of the glut of burned logs on the market, the sawmill only paid 20 cents on the dollar compared to what it paid a couple of months earlier.
Collaborative Forest Restoration Program grants are still helping New Mexicans. Forester Rachel Wood has one now to develop a program called Source Verified Good Wood. The intent is to label New Mexico forest products coming from our woods as sustainably managed and harvested so builders and consumers are reassured work is done right.
The Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association continues to collaborate on these efforts and has been for more than 10 years. Build Green New Mexico, the nonprofit entity certifying the vast majority of green-built homes, has also pledged to incorporate the Good Wood program into its protocols when it is ready. None of it will be possible without limited access roads into the forests.