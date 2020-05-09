Jerry Watts, New Mexico’s go-to guy when it comes
to fire suppression systems, reports there has never been a single fire-related fatality in any single-family
American home in the past 35 years with an operating sprinkler system. None. Zero.
Then why doesn’t every home have a system?
The issue goes back to Richard Nixon’s presidency, when a national alarm rang that residential fire deaths were reaching massive proportions. Fifty years ago, Nixon was reviled by many Democrats, but his administration brought us the Environmental Protection Agency and stringent new rules on clean water and air, and it pushed for new residential fire regulations — specifically, mandatory smoke detectors and sprinkler systems. One took hold; one has not.
Not surprisingly, the cheap option, smoke detectors, are now mandatory and everywhere, but very few residential sprinklers are anywhere. Yes, they work and undoubtedly save lives, but they aren’t cheap.
Jerry has spent the past 40 years immersed in the issue as the owner of Accent Fire Engineering. As a designer of systems, not an installer, his passion has been maximum protection and minimum cost. His income isn’t derived from overdesigning systems or installing them.
If they’re so effective, why aren’t sprinklers mandatory? They came close more than 10 years ago. At the International Code Council hearings in October 2007, fire officials around the country descended en masse at the final vote of the 2009 International Residential Code and got mandatory sprinkler systems written into the national code.
The National Association of Home Builders code lobbyists were apoplectic at being outplayed by the fire officials at the final vote. The builders’ response was a full-court press to lobby every state in the nation to delete the mandatory requirements of the code. They largely succeeded. New Mexico, like virtually every other state, does not require residential sprinklers.
Three code cycles have come and gone since the 2009 version, all with sprinkler language, very few of which have been adopted by any jurisdictions.
Opposition does not come from callous disregard for life and safety, but rather from cost. Watts estimates an average residential sprinkler system costs about $2.50 per heated square foot, which means $5,000 for a 2,000-square-foot home. That’s a big number.
On the other hand, there are areas of our city and county where residential sprinklers make sense and in some cases are necessary. There are number of mountainside neighborhoods located in what’s known as the wildland-urban interface. When there are no fire hydrants or access roads are too steep or narrow for fire trucks, then sprinklers will be in the plans.
For systems to operate effectively with minimal sprinkler heads, they need lots of water, which means lots of gallons per minute. Fortunately, the Sangre de Cristo water system is blessed with great pressure, often over 100 gallons per minute. Unfortunately, the city’s standard residential water meter, with its 5/8-inch diameter orifice, chokes the flow down to 20 gallons per minute or less, which means many more sprinkler heads per square foot, which means higher costs.
Watts points out a second water tap for a sprinkler system should be allowed and needn’t be metered because it only flows in emergency and cannot be “stolen” for other domestic usages. Such a relaxing of rules would allow for high-pressure systems and greatly reduce costs for installations.
City officials might argue that a home could install a larger water meter, a 1½-inch-diameter meter allows for 100 gallons per minute, but a regular meter costs $2,000, versus $10,000 for the larger size. It’s far simpler to allow for a second, unmetered tap.
Doing so could dramatically drop the price of sprinklers in new construction. Lower home insurance rates in wildland-urban interface areas would offset costs in about 10 years. Watts’ advice should be heeded.
