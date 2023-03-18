Promoting building and development of “missing middle” types of housing is a front-burner issue for land planners in many American cities. It should be in Santa Fe, too.

Especially because “missing middle” isn’t just a housing type in Santa Fe, it is a demographic. It is the demographic of middle-class professionals who cannot afford an entry-level home, if one even existed.

The nationally accepted definition of missing-middle housing types are those between single-family homes on one lot and multifamily apartments. That includes small casitas in backyards, but also duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, row houses and townhomes.

Contact Kim Shanahan at kimboshanahan@gmail.com.