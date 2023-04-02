Joe Ortiz has been a real estate broker in Santa Fe for 36 years. And he has never had as much fun or as much success—and as fast—as he had selling homes in Pulte’s Las Terrazas development.

Pulte, based in Atlanta, is the third-largest builder in the country, and cranks out nearly 30,000 houses a year. They’re the biggest homebuilder in New Mexico by a factor of two and a half, having built 500 homes in 2022 and having spent $121 million on land acquisition.

Filling a need: 50 Paseo Las Terrazas