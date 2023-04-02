Filling a need: 50 Paseo Las Terrazas

Joe Ortiz has been a real estate broker in Santa Fe for 36 years. And he has never had as much fun or as much success—and as fast—as he had selling homes in Pulte’s Las Terrazas development.
Pulte, based in Atlanta, is the third-largest builder in the country, and cranks out nearly 30,000 houses a year. They’re the biggest homebuilder in New Mexico by a factor of two and a half, having built 500 homes in 2022 and having spent $121 million on land acquisition.
Las Campanas (The Bells) is that area just north of Santa Fe that was once a sprawling 31,000-acre cattle ranch that over the past 20 years has become one of Santa Fe’s swankiest gated communities.
Best known for building more modest, more affordable homes, Pulte bought the Terrazas land for its 68 new homes back in 2016. Shortly afterward, they brought in Ortiz, “specifically,” he says, “for this Las Campanas subdivision.”
Despite starting out with a pretty significant headwind, and not a little bit of raised eyebrows from some of the tonier Las Campanas residents, who are more accustomed to seeing individuals building homes with casitas that could probably swallow a Pulte-Terrazas home in one gulp, Ortiz came in early to a maturing market and with a price point that was good. “We also overdelivered and underpromised,” he recalls. “I ended up selling 11 homes in 90 days. And I was so successful Pulte ended up buying up the remaining lots in Las Terrazas.”
Ortiz came in fifth in the entire country in sales for Pulte—with all of his sales coming from Terrazas. “We never found the top of the market, and it’s a market that’s very underserved,” he says. “We could do an encore of another 75-100 homes and kill it.
“It’s really been the capstone of my career,” he adds with a laugh. “We really stretched our minds and our abilities. And we proved that Pulte can compete with the semi-custom-homebuilding majors. And now they’re taking what we did and rolling it out nationally.”
What Pulte did was, quietly and respectfully, establish themselves in the City Different as a builder with whom to reckon.
“This is the first high-end subdivision development for Pulte in New Mexico,” says Ortiz’s partner Beverly Chapman of Coldwell Banker. (She and Ortiz are both licensed brokers.) “It was a Let’s see what happens kind of deal.”
50 Paseo was the last house built in Terrazas, and a home the two had been planning on moving into. So even though the house was built according to one of Pulte’s five Terrazas floor plans, they added plenty of touches of their own. “I got to do all the little things I used to do as a builder,” enthuses Ortiz. “There are all these add-ins—or, as I like to call them, the plus-ones. I have like 50 of them in this house.”
The biggest and most obvious—and stunning—plus-one would be the view of the Las Campanas golf course, designed by Jack Nicklaus. From the extensive backyard, and even from the sitting room outside the main bedroom, one can take in five holes of the expansive green, as well as the Las Campanas Clubhouse (an area once known as “Dutch Pastures, the land of the happy cattle”). “In New Mexico,” marvels Ortiz, “that’s the equivalent of Malibu beachfront property. It’s strikingly green in the spring and summer. It kind of humbles you. And it’s only an eight-minute walk to the Club.”
“This is the perfect lock-and-leave or the perfect second home,” says Chapman. “It’s built for resale and very contemporary but homey. It’s a small house but the fluff is all here.”
The main house has views of the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia mountains. There’s a two-car garage attached to the main house, and a separate one-car garage as well. It’s roomy and bright and despite being entirely new and unlived in, feels quite warm and homey. That’s probably because of the high coffered ceilings and the accordion doors, which bring the outside in, and the covered back portal with pavers. Plus, the outdoor patio has been plumbed out for a hot tub.
There’s also a casita/studio, which has a bedroom, a full bathroom and a walk-in closet. And the main house has a separate bar with a wine fridge and a media/den area off of two guest suites.
“We saw this as a really good opportunity to get into the semi-custom-homebuilding market,” says Jolene Montoya, Pulte’s marketing director. “We felt like we could fulfill a need that Las Campanas didn’t currently have.”
Having based part of the development on floor plans they’d used in Arizona, and also having learned from what they’d built in Rio Rancho, they decided to make Terrazas “New Mexico and Las Campanas specific, especially the exteriors,” says Montoya.
And their goal was to give potential homeowners who wanted to live in a gated community a house that would be finished in eight to twelve months and not the typical 18-24 months. (Such was their pre-pandemic, before-the-supply-chain seized up goal.) Another selling point was the 10-year limited warranty they offer to buyers, with an on-site customer care team.
“We like Santa Fe and we know there’s a housing demand there, especially for homes that are $1 million or just under that,” says Montoya. “Sometimes it’s nice to have homebuilders who specialize in building homes over and over and at this price. And to get a home in such a prestigious neighborhood, that’s kind of a big deal.”
Pulte has built homes in two other areas around Santa Fe, and has plans for two more. And probably more beyond that. “The future’s bright for me and for Pulte,” says Ortiz. “It’s a machine. It’s fun to watch.”