Just under a mile from Santa Fe Plaza, up a short paved driveway, right beyond solar-powered security gates, sits 938 Old Taos Highway, a newly remodeled home with unobstructed mountain views, tasteful finishes and a history of hosting parties for dignitaries.
“We hosted many important people,” said former New Mexico State Senator Roman Maes, who built the three-bedroom home while he was in office. Events hosted at 938 Old Taos Highway included fundraisers, get-togethers among New Mexico legislators, and private dinners with national and international politicos.
Originally constructed by Charles “Charlie” Rudolph of Rudolph Design and Development, a well-respected builder in Santa Fe, Maes remains proud of how the home turned out.
“It’s a really well-designed and well-built house,” he said, accrediting the work of architect John Alejandro to its success. “My heart is still in that house and in Santa Fe.”
Now residing in San Diego, Maes recalled many cherished memories of Christmases with family, Fiestas celebrations and quiet nights with his wife on the portal.
“You can see the burning of Zozobra from there,” he said. “It’s a special home and the location is great.”
The dwelling underwent a complete interior renovation in 2021, according to Barker Realty listing agent Amanda Godlove Erwin. She said the house was owned for a brief period by her clients — part-time Santa Feans who discovered multiple grandchildren were on the way shortly after purchasing the updated property. Ultimately, they decided to spend more time in their home state of Oklahoma.
It took three days for the Old Taos Highway home to find new owners. Felix Magowan and his wife Virginia Eaton went into contract on the property in early 2022.
“It was love at first sight,” said Magowan, who is relocating from Boulder, Colorado. “I walked the property line and the moment I walked in the door, I said ‘let’s make an offer’.”
Magowan and Eaton sensed it would be their new home even before they saw it in person. “I knew this house was the one when I saw it online,” he said.
The couple were drawn to the property for many reasons, including the rare-to-find oversized garage.
“I don’t want this to come across as sexist, but my wife loved the kitchen and I loved the garage,” said Magowan. “I have a lot of ‘toys’.”
Magowan and Easton also liked the layout of the home and the separation of space with different wings. “My office will be on one side and my wife’s on the other.”
The bedrooms and office areas branch off from the open concept living area and kitchen, which features an 18-foot cove with beam ceilings, matte-textured grey diamond-plaster walls and wood-framed sliding doors that lead outside to an east-facing portal with views of the Sangre de Cristos.
“Having it face east will keep it in the shade and cooler in the summer,” said Magowan, who has made repeated visits to Santa Fe since the early 70s and has business ties to the area.
Magowan convinced his father, a retired college professor who married into a deeply rooted Santa Fe family, to relocate permanently to the City Different in 2012. Following suit, Magowan and Eaton wanted to live out their golden years in Santa Fe too — with the family dogs, of course.
The couple plan to make only a handful of adjustments to the home. Fencing the yard beyond the rear patio for their four-legged family members is high on the list of priorities.
Most of the design elements will stay as is, including the Southweststyle corbel-accented wood beams, black-and-white decorative tiled guest bath with designer sink and wrought-iron candelabrum lighting fixtures.
The mountain views, including the slopes of Ski Santa Fe within sight, are a particular highlight for Magowan, an avid sportsman. He can monitor snow conditions from a glimpse out any one of the front-facing windows.
“I’m a skier, cyclist, hiker, backpacker,” he said. “Anything, really. I’m really an outdoors person, so Santa Fe suits me.”
Magowan and Eaton also look forward to a calmer environment. “Boulder is like a big tech Silicon Valley now,” he said. “Google has their second largest operations there. It’s really intense and just business all the time. Santa Fe is much more chill.”
The mix of different civilizations and cultures in Santa Fe, its restaurant scene and natural beauty made this Santa Fe home an easy choice for the couple.
It’s the most amazing fusion, of anywhere in the world that I’ve seen,” concluded Magowan.
